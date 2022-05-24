×
Create
Notifications

"Judge said I don’t need to talk, I’ll just rake", "PAY THE MAN" - New York Yankees fans hyped after Aaron Judge smashes an impressive homer to start the game

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
Manny Esteves
Manny Esteves
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 24, 2022 05:08 PM IST
News

Aaron Judge is in the midst of one of the best seasons ever had by a New York Yankees. Months after declining to sign an extension that would have made him the highest paid New York Yankees player of all time, Aaron Judge appears to be looking like a genius for betting on himself. The latest piece of evidence to support that was a leadoff home run to start the game as the New York Yankees took on the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Judge then followed up with a second home run of the game in the bottom of the fifth inning. Yankees fans across the internet celebrated the mash and offered their thoughts on the matter.

Aaron Judge smashed a leadoff home run and fans were absolutely stoked

Some fans simply marveled at the Herculean power displayed by the New York Yankees outfielder, who is in the midst of the final year of his contract.

That's how you start off, let's go twitter.com/Yankees/status…
"That's how you start off, let's go"- No Offense SZN
@Yankees This dude is in a different league right now
"This dude is in a different league right now" - Rey

Other New York Yankees fans opted for the highest form of baseball comedy, puns.

One would call that… a JUDGEMENT BLAST 🤝 twitter.com/yankees/status…
"One would call that… a JUDGEMENT BLAST" -Yanking Your Chain
Judge said I don’t need to talk, I’ll just rake! twitter.com/yankees/status…
"Judge said I don’t need to talk, I’ll just rake!"- David Rifkin

However, the majority of the internet decided to ask the New York Yankees the golden question: "Why hasn't the team locked up Aaron Judge for life?"

@Yankees Can’t believe he’s not extended yet
"Can’t believe he’s not extended yet" - Johnny
PAY THE MAN twitter.com/Yankees/status…
"PAY THE MAN" -shaya silberstein- #Getvaxxed.

Other New York Yankees fans took it one step further, providing valuable suggestions regarding how much to pay the superstar slugger on an annual basis.

45 million a year twitter.com/yankees/status…
"45 million a year"- Laz
@Yankees Write the blank check
"Write the blank check" - Bat1sta
Also Read Article Continues below

The 2022 season has the makings of a legendary year for Aaron Judge. The superstar slugger is currently on pace for a season that will see him approach ten wins above replacement. He has 17 homers on the year, putting him on pace for 66 this season. He is leading the New York Yankees to the best record in baseball, and, barring a major setback, he is well on his way to cashing in the biggest gamble a Major League Ball player has ever made in his career. Judge was reported to be looking for a contract that would pay him in excess of $300 million, where the best offer the New York Yankees made was one that would total $230 million over a seven-year span.

For more news and information, visit the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

Edited by Windy Goodloe
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी