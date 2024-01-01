Julio Rodriguez and Jordyn Huitema cheer on Seattle's football scene

Seattle Seahawks hosted two big stars from other sports teams in the city, Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez and women's soccer player for the OL Reign, Jordyn Huitema. J-Rod was present as a special invitee to host the famous '12th Man Flag' at Lumen Field.

The '12th Man Flag' has become a tradition for the Seahawks. Fans inside the stadium are usually called the 12th Man for the home team, so, in 1984, the jersey number 12 was retired by the Seahawks. In 2003 a giant flagpole was installed at the south end of the stadium, and before every home game a 12th Man Flag is raised.

This year, for their final home at Lumen Field, the Seahawks chose Julio Rodriguez, who was accompanied by his partner Jordyn Huitema. J-Rod was seen greeting players from the Seahawks like DK Metcalf before their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Unfortunately, the game didn't end on a good note, as the Steelers downed the home team 30-23. Seattle fell to 8-8 on the season but are still in the hunt to make the playoffs with a game against the Arizona Cardinals remaining.

Julio Rodriguez's rise to Seattle Mariners stardom

In a very short time since making his Major League debut in 2022, Julio Rodriguez has become a key member of the Mariners' offence. He was voted the AL Rookie of the Year and the Silver Slugger in 2022. batting 284/.345/.509 with 28 home runs, 75 RBI, 25 steals and 84 runs scored.

Even this season, the center fielder won an All Star cap. He faced a setback in the midst of the season, when he averaged .220 in June, but it was forgotten, as he rebounded impressively to raise his season average to .275 and complete with 32 home runs and 37 stolen bases.

J-Rod is much loved among the Seattle fans and is being considered as a long term hero for the city.

