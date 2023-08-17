Julio Rodriguez has massive five-hit game vs Royals, keeps carrying offensive load for Mariners $138,155,124 roster 

Julio Rodriguez saw the ball as well as he possibly could during Thursday's afternoon matchup with the Kansas City Royals. The Seattle Mariners star went 5-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs.

His presence at the plate helped lift Seattle over Kansas City, winning the game 6-4. The win improves Seattle's record to 66-55, just a half-game behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final American League Wild Card spot.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Julio Rodriguez has been on fire as of late. Since the series with the Royals began on Monday, he has 14 hits, 11 RBIs, a home run, and three runs. He is one of the hottest hitters in the league at the moment.

Expand Tweet

In 499 at-bats, Rodriguez is hitting .269 with 20 home runs, 78 RBIs, and 30 stolen bases. He has a real shot at reaching the 30-30 club, especially with how hot his bat has been recently.

Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners have their eyes set on the postseason

Mariners Royals Baseball

The Seattle Mariners are starting to play their best baseball at the right time. After starting the season a bit rocky, they have turned this ship completely around.

Their 66-55 record has them in third in the American League West. They are six games behind the red-hot Texas Rangers, who look like true contenders to make moves in the postseason.

Seattle can catch Texas and must take advantage of some easier series on the horizon. Seattle plays the Royals again after taking on the Houston Astros over the weekend. The Mariners then take on the Oakland Athletics to finish out the month.

The next few weeks will be critical. A good performance in the next few series can close the gap in the division. If they play poorly, they could play themselves out of a postseason position.