"I think everybody agrees he's not going to have a bat in his hand in maybe five days at the earliest" - Seattle Mariners place rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez on 10-day IL after being hit by a pitch

The Seattle Mariners placed star Julio Rodriguez on the 10-day IL after being hit by a pitch. The rookie phenom left Sunday's game against the Houston Astros in the eighth inning after being hit on the right hand. While X-rays came back negative, the team chose to place Rodriguez on the IL to allow for a full recovery.

Farah Jadran @FarahJadran



"X-rays were negative, but he's really sore. I think everybody agrees he's not going to have a bat in his hand in maybe five days at the earliest." -Scott Servais #Mariners

espn.com/mlb/story/_/id… ESPN: X-rays on Julio Rodriguez's hand negative, but OF headed to IL"X-rays were negative, but he's really sore. I think everybody agrees he's not going to have a bat in his hand in maybe five days at the earliest." -Scott Servais #Seattle ESPN: X-rays on Julio Rodriguez's hand negative, but OF headed to IL"X-rays were negative, but he's really sore. I think everybody agrees he's not going to have a bat in his hand in maybe five days at the earliest." -Scott Servais #Seattle #Mariners espn.com/mlb/story/_/id…

"X-rays were negative, but he's really sore. I think everybody agrees he's not going to have a bat in his hand in maybe five days at the earliest." -Scott Servais

The injury occurred in the top of the eighth inning as J-Rod was hit in the back of the hand while striking out. Despite being in pain, Julio Rodriguez remained in the game for the bottom of the inning to play the outfield. However, he was replaced in the ninth inning by Abraham Toro.

The Mariners and Rodriguez himself were relieved the X-rays revealed no fractures. The focus now lies on a complete recovery so the issue does not linger for the rest of the season.

Julio Rodriguez joins Seattle growing injury report

Rodriguez's injury is just another loss for a Seattle team that has been plagued with injuries this season. The Mariners currently have seven players on the IL, including Diego Castillo, Ken Giles, and Mitch Haniger (who may be activated soon).

Corey Brock @CoreyBrockMLB Mariners roster moves are now official:

Jarred Kelenic, OF, recalled from AAA Tacoma.

Jack Larsen, OF, selected from AA Arkansas.

Julio Rodríguez, 10-day injured list (right wrist contusion).

Dylan Moore, INF/OF, 10-day injured list (back spasms).

Anthony Misiewicz, LHP, DFA. Mariners roster moves are now official:Jarred Kelenic, OF, recalled from AAA Tacoma.Jack Larsen, OF, selected from AA Arkansas.Julio Rodríguez, 10-day injured list (right wrist contusion).Dylan Moore, INF/OF, 10-day injured list (back spasms).Anthony Misiewicz, LHP, DFA.

"Mariners roster moves are now official...Dylan Moore, INF/OF, 10-day injured list (back spasms)" - Corey Brock

First baseman Ty France will undergo an MRI to determine the status of his injured left wrist.

Will this injury force the Mariners to make trade deadline moves?

Having already acquired Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds last week, the Mariners may need to look for replacements. The team has recalled Jarred Kelenic, and Mitch Haniger is set to return from the IL, so they may not need to make a deal.

Seattle Times Sports @SeaTimesSports



's column: The Luis Castillo trade is just the sort of bold play the Mariners needed to make to end their playoff drought — and set themselves up to make a deep run if they finally, really and truly, get there. @StoneLarry 's column: st.news/3bhnYWa The Luis Castillo trade is just the sort of bold play the Mariners needed to make to end their playoff drought — and set themselves up to make a deep run if they finally, really and truly, get there.@StoneLarry's column: st.news/3bhnYWa

The Luis Castillo trade is just the sort of bold play the Mariners needed to make to end their playoff drought — and set themselves up to make a deep run if they finally, really and truly, get there. - Larry Stone, Seattle Times

However, having not made the playoffs since 2001, we can never rule out another splash from the Mariners.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far