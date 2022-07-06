“Might be better than Acuna” “He should be an All-Star” - MLB Twitter demands All-Star spot for rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez after he sets MLB record

Julio Rodriguez is reminding the MLB of a brand of baseball that hasn't been seen from a rookie in years. There are some rare players like Mike Trout who are gifted with a combination of two gifts: speed and power. Rodriguez is one of them.
Yesterday, while facing the San Diego Padres, Rodriguez became the fastest player in MLB history to hit 15 home runs and steal 20 bases. He did it in just 81 games. Before him, the legendary Barry Bonds held the record.
If Rodriguez is breaking records in his rookie year, the MLB better watch out. The Seattle Mariners youngster is just 21 years old, and he's here to do some damage.
Today, Rodriguez continued to tack on the offensive numbers with yet another stolen base, bringing his total up to 21 on the season. He's also batting .275 with an .824 on-base plus slugging percentage, which was damaged by a slow start in April and early May. Since June 21, Rodriguez has hit seven home runs.
However, this isn't just a hot streak; it's the start of something new. MLB Twitter sounded off today with demands that Rodriguez should receive a spot in the All-Star Game. He's not a finalist eligible to be voted in, but that doesn't change how much fans want to see him play on July 8.
Ronald Acuna Jr. has some of the most votes in the National League, and some fans think Rodriguez should be receiving equal attention.
Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez is tearing up the league, MLB Twitter demands he travel to the All-Star game
Julio Rodriguez's production lately has been nothing short of MVP-worthy.
That's not to say he's an MVP frontrunner, but Rodriguez definitely deserves some acknowledgement for his recent achievements.
He's earned an interesting nickname: the "Dominican Robot."
He's not only fast on the baselines but also in the outfield.
It's uncanny how similar of a player Julio Rodriguez is to Mike Trout.
Both Trout and Rodriguez play center field and are five-tool players.
At the rate he's going, Rodriguez will certainly win an MVP trophy at some point in his career.
He can't be voted into the All-Star Game this season, but there's always next year for Mariners fans.