“Might be better than Acuna” “He should be an All-Star” - MLB Twitter demands All-Star spot for rookie sensation Julio Rodriguez after he sets MLB record

Julio Rodriguez is reminding the MLB of a brand of baseball that hasn't been seen from a rookie in years. There are some rare players like Mike Trout who are gifted with a combination of two gifts: speed and power. Rodriguez is one of them.

Yesterday, while facing the San Diego Padres, Rodriguez became the fastest player in MLB history to hit 15 home runs and steal 20 bases. He did it in just 81 games. Before him, the legendary Barry Bonds held the record.

If Rodriguez is breaking records in his rookie year, the MLB better watch out. The Seattle Mariners youngster is just 21 years old, and he's here to do some damage.

Today, Rodriguez continued to tack on the offensive numbers with yet another stolen base, bringing his total up to 21 on the season. He's also batting .275 with an .824 on-base plus slugging percentage, which was damaged by a slow start in April and early May. Since June 21, Rodriguez has hit seven home runs.

However, this isn't just a hot streak; it's the start of something new. MLB Twitter sounded off today with demands that Rodriguez should receive a spot in the All-Star Game. He's not a finalist eligible to be voted in, but that doesn't change how much fans want to see him play on July 8.

Ronald Acuna Jr. has some of the most votes in the National League, and some fans think Rodriguez should be receiving equal attention.

Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez is tearing up the league, MLB Twitter demands he travel to the All-Star game

Seattle Mariners rookie outfielder Julio Rodriguez has driven in 43 runs this season and scored 47

Julio Rodriguez's production lately has been nothing short of MVP-worthy.

Ty Dane Gonzalez @danegnzlz



As such, there shouldn't be a question of whether or not he deserves to be an All-Star as a 21-year old rookie. Since the start of May, #Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez has produced at an MVP level.As such, there shouldn't be a question of whether or not he deserves to be an All-Star as a 21-year old rookie. si.com/mlb/mariners/f… Since the start of May, #Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez has produced at an MVP level. As such, there shouldn't be a question of whether or not he deserves to be an All-Star as a 21-year old rookie. si.com/mlb/mariners/f…

That's not to say he's an MVP frontrunner, but Rodriguez definitely deserves some acknowledgement for his recent achievements.

He's earned an interesting nickname: the "Dominican Robot."

All World News @awn_site The 21-year-old “Dominican robot” that burns the Major Leagues: Julio Rodríguez achieves Player of the Week after historic career start allworldnews.site/2022/07/05/the… The 21-year-old “Dominican robot” that burns the Major Leagues: Julio Rodríguez achieves Player of the Week after historic career start allworldnews.site/2022/07/05/the…

He's not only fast on the baselines but also in the outfield.

Hot Ice @HotIceBarstool Julio Rodriguez is looking like a five-tool player in his rookie season! This tremendous catch helped preserve the Mariners’ lead in their 6-2 win over San Diego. @BarstoolMintzy was on Seattle money line Julio Rodriguez is looking like a five-tool player in his rookie season! This tremendous catch helped preserve the Mariners’ lead in their 6-2 win over San Diego. @BarstoolMintzy was on Seattle money line https://t.co/ErkXPPFFKT

It's uncanny how similar of a player Julio Rodriguez is to Mike Trout.

KJ @thegentleman4 Julio Rodriguez has a better batting average than Mike Trout Julio Rodriguez has a better batting average than Mike Trout

Both Trout and Rodriguez play center field and are five-tool players.

At the rate he's going, Rodriguez will certainly win an MVP trophy at some point in his career.

Jocelyn Hudson @Jocelyn70194702 Well, here’s me believing that Julio Rodriguez is this current generation’s Ken Griffey Jr. That youthful enthusiasm and quick with a smile face is damn familiar. A dear soul that old mothers such as myself would like to take good care of. #SeaUsRise Well, here’s me believing that Julio Rodriguez is this current generation’s Ken Griffey Jr. That youthful enthusiasm and quick with a smile face is damn familiar. A dear soul that old mothers such as myself would like to take good care of. #SeaUsRise

He can't be voted into the All-Star Game this season, but there's always next year for Mariners fans.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far