“Dear Mariners organization, please don’t waste Julio Rodriguez” “Julio Rodriguez is already a superstar” - MLB Twitter heaping praises on Mariners rookie after he crushes massive home run

Julio Rodriguez is tearing up the league. The Seattle Mariners rookie outfielder has simply been unstoppable over the past month. Ever since June 21, Rodriguez has hit a whopping seven home runs in just 47 at-bats. That's almost average one home run every 11 at-bat.
Those numbers aren't sustainable, but Rodriguez is showing the MLB something it won't forget: He's superstar material. The rookie is hitting .277 on the season and has hit 15 home runs and batted in 42 runs.
Rodriguez is more than just a power hitter. He's a threat on the bases too. He's stolen 20 bases this season. This makes him the fastest player in MLB history to reach 15-plus home runs and 20-plus stolen bases in just 81 games.
Today, Rodriguez hit a no-doubter against San Diego Padres starting pitcher Sean Manea. He hit it so deep to left field that, the second it left his bat, the commentator exclaimed, "That is a home run."
Fans had no doubt about that one: it would've been a home run in any ballpark. Twitter sounded off about something different after Rodriguez hit the bomb. They were calling upon the Seattle Mariners to recognize the depth of talent that he brings to their organization.
Rodriguez won't get voted into the All-Star Game, but he should.
His 3.3 wins above replacement total is off the charts.
Julio Rodriguez's numbers are off the charts in his last 15 games. He's slashing .330 / .377 / .782 in that time frame, not to mention his stolen bases.
Rodriguez's home run today traveled 429 feet with an exit velocity of 108.9 mph.
While Rodriguez's stats over the past 15 games are terrific, they hold up just as well over the past 20 games.
It's not often that a 21-year-old becomes a team's best player.
Rodriguez is strikingly similar to Tampa Bay Rays youngster Wander Franco.
Rodriguez is already putting himself in the same category as certain Hall of Fame alumni.
There is no ballpark in the MLB that could've held Rodriguez's home run tonight.
Julio Rodriguez and his Mariners were up 7-0 on the Padres in the sixth inning at the time of writing.