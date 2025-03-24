Julio Rodriguez reacts to Eric Young's priceless reaction as Mariners slugger blasts his second spring training grand slam vs. Brewers

Seattle Mariners centerfielder Julio Rodriguez hit a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning to help his team to a 10-6 comeback victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in their penultimate spring training game of the season at the Peoria Sports Complex in Florida. It was the fourth home run of the spring for Rodriguez, as well as his second grand slam.

Eric Young Jr., the new Mariners first base coach, certainly enjoyed the 432-foot homerun over the right center field fence coming from the bat of Julio Rodriguez. Young exchanged a high five with Rodriguez as the latter crossed first base on his home run trot before executing a little spinning jump to complete the celebration.

Julio Rodriguez is seemingly delighted with the priceless reaction to the grand slam from Eric Young Jr. The Mariners superstar tagged his first-base coach with a comment with an update on his Instagram story.

"You were ready for that one," Rodriguez captioned over a clip of his grand slam from behind the plate.

(Image Source: Instagram)

The Milwaukee Brewers were leading 4-3 in the Cactus League game when Rodriguez stepped up to the plate for the Seattle Mariners in the bottom of the eighth inning. The grand slam helped his team score seven runs in the inning before closing for a victory in their final home game of spring training.

Mariners feature Julio Rodriguez in announcing $82 billion partnership with tech giant

J-Rod was named AL Rookie of the Year in 2022 (Image Source: IMAGN)

Julio Rodriguez is undoubtedly one of the most marketable young superstars in the MLB. Therefore, it was no surprise that the Seattle Mariners featured the 24-year-old outfielder when they announced their new $82 billion financial partnership with Japanese tech giant Nintendo.

The Mariners shared the news with an update on Instagram last week.

"Nintendo America has been a part of the Mariners story in Seattle for over 30 years. That’s why we’re thrilled to announce a new chapter in our long-standing relationship—Nintendo will be featured on every Mariners jersey this season!"

The Mariners have reached the playoffs only once over the past two decades. They led the American League West for much of last year before surrendering their lead and missing out on the postseason entirely.

On the other hand, Julio Rodriguez is looking to bounce back strongly after an underwhelming campaign in 2024 despite batting .273/.325/.409 with 20 home runs, 68 RBIs, and an OPS+ of 116. He was named the AL Rookie of the Year in 2022, and was an All-Star and a Silver Slugger winner in his first two years in the major leagues.

