Julio Rodriguez's girlfriend Jordyn Huitema styles with Ford bomber jacket; Logan Gilbert's wife Aviles and Jeremy Pena's partner Julia Grosso react 

By Harshita Jain
Published Aug 31, 2025 14:50 GMT
Julio Rodriguez and girlfriend Jordyn Huitema.(Via Instagram)
Julio Rodriguez and girlfriend Jordyn Huitema.(Image Credit: Jordyn, Julio, Instagram)

Julio Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jordyn, shared a post on Saturday of her chic sporty look. She shared a series of images of her weekend fun, in which she wore a Ford Bomber jacket paired with denim and had her hair open.

She completed her look with a chain. In another frame, she was seen with her family: two brothers, Trent and Broady, and her parents, Roger and Julio. The carousel highlights a glimpse of the weekend when Jordyn posed in a photo booth, enjoyed a sunset evening with her family, and wrapped up the night with an e-scooter ride in Seattle, Washington. She captioned it:

"footy + family + friends"
Lily Woodham, a former teammate of Jordyn, reacted to her post:

"Gorgeous girl😍❤️"

Mia Fishel, a teammate of Jordyn, also reacted:

"We all know who won in Mario Kart👀"

Houston Astros star Jeremy Peña's girlfriend, Julio Grosso, who is also a teammate on the Canadian soccer team, gushed over the post:

"Lovee."

Seattle Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert's wife, Aviles, dropped two reactions on her post:

"Just perfection."
Nikki Stanton, midfielder for Vancouver Rise FC, commented:

"Pretty girl ❤️"
Julio Rodriguez's girlfriend Jordyn posted Lily Woodham and Aviles Gilbert reacted.(Via Instagram)
Julio Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jordyn, posted Mia Fishel and Julio Grosso commented. (Via Instagram)

Julio Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jordyn, shared a post of her match against Chicago

On August 20, Jordyn shared images on her social media platform of her match against Chicago. The match took place on August 19 at Lumen Field. She won a free kick in the defensive half.

The first photo highlights Jordyn in a Seattle Reign jersey attempting a mid-air overhead kick. Other frames capture moments of celebration during their match.

She captioned it:

“🤸🏼.”

Julio Rodriguez and Jordyn publicly announced their relationship in 2022. On the baseball front, J-Rod has batted .264, along with 26 home runs and 76 RBIs.

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Edited by Krutik Jain
