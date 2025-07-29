  • home icon
  "My girl, so proud of you" - Julio Rodriguez's girlfriend Jordyn Huitema reacts to Lily Woodham joining Liverpool

"My girl, so proud of you" - Julio Rodriguez's girlfriend Jordyn Huitema reacts to Lily Woodham joining Liverpool

By Raghav Mehta
Published Jul 29, 2025 21:45 GMT
(Left to Right) Julio Rodriguez, Jordyn Huitema, Lily Woodham (Images from - Getty, Instagram.com/@lilywoodham)
(Left to Right) Julio Rodriguez, Jordyn Huitema, Lily Woodham (Images from - Getty, Instagram.com/@lilywoodham)

Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez's girlfriend, Jordyn Huitema, is a professional soccer player by trade. Just like her boyfriend, she also plies her trade in Washington State's largest city, playing for Seattle Reign FC in the NWSL, as well as for the Canadian Women's national team.

On Monday, Lily Woodham, Huitema's former teammate, officially finished her transfer to Liverpool FC. The English giants later announced Woodham's move on their Instagram account.

"@lilywoodham is a RED ✍️🔴" the team posted
Sharing the same reel to her Instagram story, Jordyn Huitema sent Woodham a sweet message to wish her well for her new chapter.

"My girl 🫶🏼 so proud of you" Jordyn Huitema wrote
Screenshot of Jordyn Huitema's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@jordynhuitema IG Stories)
Screenshot of Jordyn Huitema's Instagram Story (Image from - Instagram.com/@jordynhuitema IG Stories)

Before Woodham made her move back to the UK, she and Huitema spent a single season together in Seattle. Though Huitema is an important player for the Reign, Woodham was unable to truly establish herself stateside, making only eight appearances for the team before she headed to Crystal Palace, another English team, on loan during the 2024-25 season.

Julio Rodriguez posts hopeful message on social media as Mariners continue to strive for top spot in AL West

Currently holding second place in the AL West with a 57-50 record, the Seattle Mariners are chasing rivals, the Houston Astros, for the top spot in the division.

After the team split their last series against the Los Angeles Angels, outfielder Julio Rodriguez posted a hopeful message on Instagram.

"Smile through it all , there is a lot of beauty in the struggle . At the end of the day it will all make sense and will be in the way it is supposed to be ✨❤️🌌" Julio Rodriguez captioned his Instagram post

So far in 2025, Julio Rodriguez has enjoyed a solid season, batting .253 with 18 home runs and 55 RBIs. The young Dominican's fine performances in the first half of the year also earned him his third All-Star selection.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
