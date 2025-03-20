Julio Rodriguez features in Mariners' big reveal of partnership with $82 billion-worth Japanese tech giant 

Since making his major league debut for the Seattle Mariners in April 2022, Julio Rodriguez has established himself as one of the team's most influential players, making important contributions with the bat and on the field. Awarded the 2022 AL Rookie of the Year award for a stellar first season, Rodriguez has earned two All-Star selections and two Silver Slugger awards in his career.

Along with playing a starring role on the field, Rodriguez is also an ever-present on the media side of things, featuring in several Mariners commercials.

He was featured again on Thursday, as the team's official Instagram account posted a clip to announce its partnership with Japanese tech giant, Nintendo. The company is reportedly valued at $82 billion.

"Game on ⚾️ @nintendoamerica has been a part of the Mariners story in Seattle for over 30 years. That’s why we’re thrilled to announce a new chapter in our long-standing relationship—Nintendo will be featured on every Mariners jersey this season! #TridentsUp" the Mariners captioned.

Mariners hitting coach reveals strategy to help Julio Rodriguez return to his best after struggling in 2024

Finishing the 2024 season with a .273 batting average, 20 home runs and 68 RBIs, Julio Rodriguez had a tough season in terms of his offensive performance. On Feb. 26, Mariners hitting coach Kevin Seitzer talked about his plans to help him get back to his best.

"My focus is to continue to build off the the path, the direction that Edgar put him on at the end of the season because he finished, really strong," Seitzer said, via Seattle Sports. "He's been a swing guy, he's been a chase guy, but he's also been a damage guy. There's good and the bad, and what I found is all the young kids that came up, the Acunas, Albies, Riley's, those guys, Michael Harris, that as they came through the system, they had their adjustment issues. They had to adjust to Big League pitching.

"When he came up crashing on the scene. All of a sudden pitcher started making adjustments. Sometimes hitters can try and make the wrong adjustments to be ready to hit what they're trying to do to you, and I feel like what Edgar did with him is get him locked in on a consistent approach and plan to where he was staying in the middle of the field."

Before joining Seattle's coaching staff in November, Seitzer worked for the Atlanta Braves, helping the likes of Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies take their games to the next level in 2023.

With the new season about to start, Mariners fans will be hoping Rodriguez can regain his old form and inspire the team to clinch a playoff spot after missing out in the past two campaigns.

