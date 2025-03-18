WATCH: Julio Rodriguez, Randy Arozarena hilariously rate Mariners teammate Victor Robles’ new celebration as 2025 Opening Day nears

The Seattle Mariners are one of the most defensively sound teams in all of the majors. Along with the team's stellar pitching arsenal, a lot of credit for that reputation goes to the team's solid defense, including dynamic outfielders Julio Rodriguez, Randy Arozarena and Victor Robles.

Along with their defensive contributions, the three outfielders are also quite handy with the bat, contributing plenty of important hits throughout the season.

On Monday, the Mariners' Instagram handle posted a clip featuring the trio, as Rodriguez and Arozarena hilariously shared their opinions about Robles' repertoire of celebrations.

After plenty of debate, the three appear to settle on a handshake with a personalized twist at the end.

"The science of celebration," the Instagram post was captioned.

After a forgettable 2024 season, Mariners GM backs Julio Rodriguez to get back to his best in 2025

Having impressed since making his major league debut in 2022, Julio Rodriguez endured a tough season in 2024 compared to his own lofty standards. Speaking on the matter, Seattle Mariners GM Justin Hollander talked about how he was a firm believer in Rodriguez's quality, backing him to get back to his best in the new season.

"I think he's in a great spot," Hollander said [3:10 - 4:31]. "It takes a while for guys to come into the league and figure out their own identity. What they're good at, what they're trying to accomplish, and developing plans and routines that work for them because what may work for me may not work for you.

"Everybody knows he's the most talented guy on the field. There's no question about that. I think he's taken real steps forward the second half of last year and this offseason."

Having been pipped to the AL West title by the Houston Astros in 2024, giving up their playoff spot in the process, Mariners fans will be hoping the likes of Julio Rodriguez, Randy Arozarena and Victor Robles can perform to the best of their abilities in 2025, atoning for the shortcomings of last season.

