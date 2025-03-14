Seattle Reign FC star Jordyn Huitema expresses excitement ahead of season opener against Gotham FC

The prominent Canadian professional soccer player, Jordyn Huitema, recently shared her thoughts for the 2025 season opener of the Seattle Reign FC against the NY Gotham FC. The 23-year-old expressed her excitement for the home game through an Instagram post.

Huitema plays for Seattle Reign FC, a team she joined the National Women's Soccer League's team in 2022. She recently shared her elated thoughts for the 2025 season opener in her Instagram story post. She mentioned:

“First home game of the season!!! FILL IT UPPPP ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥”

Screenshot of Jordyn Huitema's Instagram story post | Credits: IG/jordynhuitema

Jordyn Huitema made her Olympic debut at 20 and assisted the Canada team in clinching the gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics. The team etched history as this gold medal was the first for Canada in women's soccer.

The forward’s first appearance for Canada came in 2014 at the inaugural U15 Concacaf Championships. She scored the shootout winner goal and led the team to a gold medal. In 2017, she became the first Canadian player to score in three categories: the U17, U20, and senior national teams.

Seattle Reign FC has signed seven new players for the upcoming season. Out of seven players, the three acclaimed players are Lynn Biyendolo, NWSL's all-time leading scorer, prominent goalkeeper Cassie Miller, and defender Madison Curry.

Jordyn Huitema reflected on her mental wellbeing routine

Jordyn Huitema at the Olympique Lyon v Paris Saint-Germain: Semi Final First Leg - UEFA Women's Champions League - Source: Getty

Jordyn Huitema, has achieved numerous accolades throughout her decorated career. She started playing soccer at the age of four.

During her interview with Vancouver Whitecaps FC in January 2024, Huitema shared her thoughts on mental wellbeing and her routine to maintain mental health. She expressed:

“I feel it's just kind of finding my moments and I think everybody has a little self-care kind of regime and for me, it's like finding what makes me at peace in a way and I think everybody's so different. So it's just finding a routine for you and what works for you. I think for me I love skin care.” She shared [8:47 onwards]

She continued:

“I think cooking is one for me where it's just really taking time to do little details and I'll do little stir fries and in the carrots I'll make little flowers out of the carrots because it's just like putting time for me because I'm special and I'm important for myself.”

Huitema won the French league title in 2021, and in 2022 she won the Coupe de France. She joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2019 and led the team to the semi-finals in her first season before her move to Seattle in 2022.

