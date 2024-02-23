Julio Rodriguez's girlfriend and soccer player Jordyn Huitema hails her support for boyfriend with heartwarming note

Seattle Mariners ace Julio Rodriguez was placed on the Top 10 list of the Top 100 MLB players in 2024, and his girlfriend, Canadian soccer player Jordyn Huitema, took to Instagram to congratulate him in a heartwarming story. It is a six-place ascend for the star OF, as he was placed at the No. 16 spot on the Top 100 MLB players in 2023.

Screenshot of Jordyn Huitema's story on Instagram

The caption from Huitem's story read:

"Proud of you always"

After parting ways with fellow Canadian and Bayern Munich superstar Alphonso Davies, Jordyn Huitema said that she had started dating baseball sensation Julio Rodriguez towards the end of 2022.

Huitema played for three years with French club Paris Saint-Germain before joining OL Reign in the NWSL.

The attacker, who has also made 73 appearances and scored 18 goals for Canada, was instrumental in helping her team win gold in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Soccer was Jordyn Huitema's first sport of choice from a very young age. She made her senior national team debut at the tender age of 15, showcasing her incredible talent and promise on the global stage.

She scored her maiden goal at the age of 16, marking a pivotal moment in her career.

Meanwhile, many consider Julio Rodriguez to be one of baseball's most exciting prospects. In addition, Julio won the American League's Rookie of the Year award in 2022, and the young slugger has no intention of slowing down anytime soon because he is desperate to win a World Series with the Seattle Mariners.

Mariners ace Julio Rodriguez demands greatness from his career and wouldn't settle for anything less

Having had an incredible debut season in 2022. He helped the Seattle Mariners return to the postseason, earning the American League Debut of the Year award, placing eighth in the AL MVP voting and bringing superstar-level talent to an organization that had not had one before. Rodriguez aspired to continue the positive momentum in his future seasons with the ballclub.

With 155 games played, Julio Rodriguez maintained his form into the 2023 season, posting a slash line of.275/.333/.485 with 37 doubles, three triples, 32 home runs, 103 RBIs, 37 stolen bases, 47 walks and 175 strikeouts.

Rodriguez vowed to win a championship with the Mariners and has reiterated the same several times in his nascent big league career, which took off like a rocket ship as he quickly became the face of the ballclub:

"I want to be successful for this team because I’m the one that’s out there working, putting myself through a lot of things that you guys don’t see, and you will never see, because I will never show you guys.

“But I’m the one that is going after it. I want to win with this team. I want to do the best I can to be able to win with this team. I know people will get frustrated, nobody’s gonna get frustrated as I will be when I fail.

"The only thing I can do is learn from it, grow from it, work on it and come back here [and] get better," Rodriguez said on his glory-hunting mindset.

