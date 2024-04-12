In Photos: Julio Rodriguez's girlfriend Jordyn Huitema joins New Balance's elite circle alongside sports icons including Shohei Ohtani & Endrick

Sportswear giant New Balance extended its sports icon roster as Julio Rodriguez's girlfriend and soccer player, Jordyn Huitema, joined NB's elite circle, which includes Shohei Ohtani and Endrick.

New Balance announced the partnership on Thursday with photos of Jordyn in NB's baseball jersey.

"The future of football. Welcome to the New Balance family, @jordynhuitema. #WeGotNow," the caption of the post read.

In December 2023, New Balance signed Real Madrid football star Endrick. The 17-year-old Brazilian sensation felt honored to join the company.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is one of the pioneer stars to join New Balance in January 2023. Financial details are unknown, but it's said to be a long-term association.

The sneaker giant has also signed next-generation female athletes. Some of them include Coco Gauff, Cameron Brink, Sydney McLaughlin and the newest edition of Jordyn Huitema.

Jordyn Huitema opens up on partnership with New Balance

Jordyn Huitema, 22, is entering her fifth year of professional soccer after signing her first deal with Paris Saint-Germain in 2023. On her new association with NB, Huitema said:

“They have such a good foundation and such a good base, such amazing people in the team. I know where they are going to go and I want to help them take it there."

This is a new avenue for New Balance, who want to explore their market in women's soccer.

“It is so new and so fresh for them to be entering, especially the women’s soccer space, so that was really exciting for me. I wanted to team up with them and push that area,” Huitema said.

Fashion and sports go hand-in-hand and so often, athletes' game-day looks turn out to be the new fashion standard in public eyes.

“For me, I love fashion, I love style, I love trying different things, I love pushing boundaries… I mean game day fits is my thing, I love it so much, so I definitely needed a brand that was right there with me with that,” Huitema added.

Huitema will wear the Tekela Cleats, which will help the brand's expansion in the football market globally.

