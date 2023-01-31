Julio Rodriguez's Nickname: What is the Mariners rookie also known by?

Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez has been named the American League Rookie of the Year Award winner. Beating out two other finalists, Rodriguez is the second Mariner in three seasons to win the distinction.

Julio Rodriguez signed as a rookie from Loma de Cabrera, Dominican Republic. MLB scouts knew early on that the youngster would make waves in the league.

The notoriety that Rodriguez has garnered since his breakout season has been palpable. He is currently dating Canadian soccer player Jordyn Huitema. Additionally, he donated baseball equipment and provided funding for an Ambulance Service to his hometown of Loma de Cabrera. Now, fans are using a new nickname for him.

Rodriguez has become known as "J-Rod," a portmanteau that includes his first and last names. The name is based on that given to controversial former Mariners and New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, also known as "A-Rod".

The Seattle Mariners were the first to grasp the 21-year-old. They signed him to a rookie contract worth $700,000 to start off the season. Rodriguez made his debut in center field for the Mariners on their opening day against the Minnesota Twins on April 8, 2022.

Rodriguez hit his first career MLB home run in April off Miami Marlins pitcher Sandy Alcantara at Marlins Park in Miami. The homer went straight to center field and set the tone for a heavy-hitting season from Rodriguez.

The Mariners management was paying close attention to his progression. On Aug. 26, the team extended a big-time offer to the young man. The team signed Rodriguez to a 14-year deal worth a massive $400 million. This means that Rodriguez will likely finish his career with the Mariners.

In all, Julio Rodriguez finished the season with 25 home runs, 75 RBIs and a batting average of .275. In November 2022, he was named the AL Rookie of the Year for 2022, beating out Steven Kwan and Adley Rutschmann.

Julio Rodriguez capped off an epic season for the Mariners

The Seattle Mariners ended a 21-year playoff drought this season when they got into the AL Wild Card spot. Although their aspirations ended in a sweep by the Houston Astros, Mariners fans have new reasons to hope. Perhaps Rodriguez will be the franchise player who will lead this team deep into the postseason in the years to come.

