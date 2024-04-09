Julio Teheran News: Mets DFA starter after first appearance with team in victory over Braves

Julio Teheran's tenure with the New York Mets did not last very long. The starter made his team debut yesterday and is being designated for assignement today. He's effectively been released after one start that didn't even last three innings with the team. They did win the game, but Teheran struggled in his outing.

Expand Tweet

In response to DFAing Julio Teheran, the Mets are bringing up Dedniel Nunez to the big league roster. It's unclear if they will have Nunez take the spot in the rotation that was ever so briefly held by Teheran, but he's taking the roster spot at the very least.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Teheran had a bumpy debut against his former team, the Atlanta Braves. He spent the 2011-2019 seasons in Atlanta before becoming a bit of a journeyman, but he had a tough return to action, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks over 2.2 innings with three strikeouts. The Mets would eventually win 8-7.

Mets DFA Julio Teheran after one start

Teheran was projected to make another start next weekend even though he struggled, but the team changed its mind and decided to release him. He can still rejoin the team later after he clears waivers, but he was on such a small and inconsequential contract that a reunion is not likely.

Julio Teheran is back on the free agent market after one start

Kodai Senga is progressing towards a return to the rotation, and the depth won't be as necessary then, but the struggling Mets have been able to turn things around a bit. Thanks to the win yesterday, they're now 4-6 and inching closer to .500.

The team will try to continue that even after losing Teheran as they turn to Adrian Houser. He will take on Reynaldo Lopez, as both pitchers come in with a sub-2.00 ERA.

Teheran will now turn his attention to another potential opportunity. With pitching injuries occurring all the time now, it may only be a matter of time before a team needs to briefly enlist his services once again.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.