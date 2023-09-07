Julio Urías arrest update: Dodgers ace allegedly pushed woman into fence at BMO stadium

Julio Urias was arrested Sunday evening after an alleged domestic violence indicent. The Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher was booked and released on a $50,000 bond, but the damage was done. Now, a new report suggests that Urias pushed a woman into a fence before the arrest.

At BMO Stadium, Julio Urias was seen in an altercation with a woman at the LAFC soccer match with Inter Miami. Stadium workers initially broke up the fight, but the pitcher and the woman left and went to a nearby car. The altercation didn't end there.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Police eventually showed up and arrested Urias at about 11 pm. He's since been released and made bond, but he has been placed on Administrative Leave while the MLB investigates.

Details emerge surrounding Julio Urias' arrest

Julio Urias was arrested for the domestic violence incident on Sunday evening. His last outing came just before that on September 1. He has a trial date set for the end of the month and he may not pitch between now and then after landing on the Administrative List.

Julio Urias' future is in jeopardy

These new details that have emerged will not help his case. If there were witnesses, then it probably won't take long for the MLB to find what it needs to in the investigation.

A suspension, since Urias has violated the joint sexual abuse and domestic violence policy, is very likely. It could be up to 80 games or longer, which would end his season.

Expand Tweet

The Dodgers may also take punishment into their own hands. Players in similar situations have sometimes been released. Drug abusers in the minor leagues have been released after being found guilty, and MLB takes domestic violence even more seriously than that.

Right now, Urias' status is up in the air. There's no telling what is next for him other than his court date. If nothing else, that will determine his fate.