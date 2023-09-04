What is MLB's domestic violence policy? Julio Urías' arrest draws attention to league's code against abuse

MLB pitcher Julio Urias was just arrested for a felony domestic violence incident and released on a $50,000 bond. This calls into question how the league handles these situations. Unfortunately, it's a rampant issue in sports and each league handles it differently.

What is MLB's domestic violence policy? Per their own content release, the MLB:

Takes an absolute stand against domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse

Protects the legal and procedural rights of Players

Provides assistance to victims and families, especially information and referrals to available resources

Recognizes that Players may also be the victims in intimate relationships

Focuses on education and prevention, including training on this policy

Utilizes the most effective methods and resources for therapeutic intervention for abusers and those abused

Allows for therapeutic programs for Players and for the imposition of appropriate discipline on Players.

Put shortly, the league pretty much has a zero tolerance policy.

What does MLB do about domestic violence?

When a player is accused or even arrested of domestic violence, like in Los Angeles Dodgers ace Julio Urias' arrest, the league more often than not steps in.

Julio Urias violated MLB's domestic violence policy

Even if it's just an allegation, they will often put the player on administrative leave to investigate. It's a similar situation to what happened with Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays this year.

During that time, they investigate thoroughly and determine what to do next with the player. Suspensions and fines are often sent out as a result. Their release clearly states:

"Under the Basic Agreement, the Commissioner may immediately place a Player accused of a Covered Act on Administrative Leave, effective as early as the date of the Notification, and may keep the Player on Administrative Leave for up to seven days, including the date of Notification, subject to the Player’s right to challenge that decision set forth below."

Urias has not yet been placed on the list, but that is a very likely outcome given how seriously the league tries to take domestic violence incidents. The Dodgers themselves may end up doing something as well.