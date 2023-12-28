Julio Urias News: No timeline set for D.A.'s office to decide on domestic violence charges against former Dodgers ace

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias was placed on administrative leave by the league in September. This came after he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.

The alleged incident happened at an MLS game between the Los Angeles Football Club and Inter Miami. Urias allegedly put his arms around his female acquaintance and slammed her up against a fence.

This has led to a quiet offseason in terms of free agency for Julio Urias, and it will likely stay that way. It has been reported that there is no timeline for the D.A.'s office to decide on charges.

The district attorney's office has received all material from law enforcement's completed investigation, including a video of the incident. This does not look good for Urias.

This is not Julio Urias' first time dealing with the law

Julio Urias has a previous history of dealing with law enforcement. In May 2019, he was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery for an incident at the Beverly Center, a shopping mall in Los Angeles.

He was placed on administrative leave while the league investigated the matter. Los Angeles prosecutors decided not to press charges for the incident, but he was suspended for 20 games by MLB. Urias would then return to the Dodgers in September of the 2019 season.

Since this is his second infraction, Urias' future in the league is seriously in doubt. No player has faced a second suspension for domestic violence under the MLB's domestic violence policy.

This is something the league stands firm on. Recently, they suspended Trevor Bauer for 194 games back in 2022. Bauer now pitches in Japan but is looking to make a comeback to the big leagues.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Urias.

