Julio Urias Update: Former Dodgers pitcher gets relief in domestic violence investigation as DA decides against felony charges

Free-agent pitcher Julio Urias has caught a break in his alleged domestic violence investigation. On Tuesday, it was reported that the LA County District Attorney's Office would not file felony charges against the lefty.

The case will now move to the City Attorney's Office for misdemeanor filing considerations, per Aiden Gonzalez. Urias was arrested on September 3 on suspicion of felony domestic violence and placed on administrative leave three days after.

This is Julio Urias' second time being involved in an alleged domestic violence incident. In 2019, he was accused of pushing a woman but was ultimately found not guilty when the woman told investigators that she had fallen.

Now, Urias will have to face the league's joint policy board, who can suspend him for whatever time they see fit. In 2021, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred suspended Trevor Bauer for 324 games for his involvement in an alleged sexual abuse scandal.

Julio Urias could face a lengthy suspension by the league

Julio Urias reportedly assaulted a woman at a Major League Soccer game in Miami. According to TMZ Sports, the female had blood coming out of her nose and strangulation marks. However, he did not have to appear in court because he only faced accusations from witnesses, not the victim.

While the police have not charged him, MLB holds their players to a different standard. And given this is his second time involved in alleged domestic abuse, guilty or not, it is not a good look.

To pile it on, he is now a free agent after his one-year deal with the Dodgers expired following the 2023 season. For somebody who carries some baggage and could potentially be suspended, many teams will not race to sign him.

Baseball fans may not see Urias in the league for quite some time.

