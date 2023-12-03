Jung Hoo Lee Free Agency: Former KBO MVP could be posted by tomorrow, Mets retain ‘strong interest’

South Korean sensation Jung Hoo Lee will be gracing Major League Baseball with his exceptional talent very soon. It’s only a matter of when, and for which team.

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the 25-year-old outfielder could be posted ‘as early as tomorrow.’

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Korean CF Jung Hoo Lee, a former KBO MVP, is expected to be posted as early as tomorrow. Padres, Giants, Yankees among many teams interested." - Jon Heyman

Lee is one of the most sought-after center fielders this offseason. In five seasons with the Kiwoom Heroes, Lee compiled a .340/.407/.491 slash line over 3947 plate appearances. He is also a five-time winner of the KBO’s equivalent of the Gold Glove Award.

Lee was named the KBO MVP in 2022 after batting .349/.421/.575 with 23 home runs, 113 RBIs and a .996 OPS. Once he is officially posted, teams interested in securing Lee will have 30 days to reach an agreement.

If no deal is struck, Lee would return to the Heroes for the 2024 KBO season. Although, with the amount of MLB interest Lee has generated, it’s very unlikely that would be the case.

According to a previous report by Heyman, around 20 teams are believed to have some level of interest in Lee.

The Mets maintain a ‘strong interest’ in Jung Hoo Lee

The New York Mets are prepared to splurge big, but in a judicious way, this offseason. Despite being in for Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who is certainly going to cost a fortune, the Steve Cohen-owned side remain in the mix for Jung Hoo Lee.

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Mets maintain a ‘strong interest’ in the South Korean star. In a column for USA Today, he wrote,

“Oh, they’re all in on Yamomoto. They’ve got strong interest in Korean center fielder Jung Hoo Lee.”

Lee would be a smart acquisition, who can slide straight into their left field. He could even play in the middle if Brandon Nimmo switches to the left.

Nightengale also mentioned that the Mets have ‘no interest’ in spending on Juan Soto or Cy Young winner Blake Snell.

With new President of Baseball Ops David Stearns at the helm, it seems like the Mets have taken serious lessons from last season and are now prepared to make smarter, instead of simply going for the biggest names.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.