Jung Hoo Lee Free Agency News: Former KBO MVP 'high' on Padres' wish list after Juan Soto's departure, per insider

South Korean outfielder and KBO MVP Jung Hoo Lee is a free agent and can sign with major league teams through 5 p.m. EST on Jan. 3. With Juan Soto and Trent Grisham being dealt to the New York Yankees, the San Diego Padres have the resources to sign the South Korean sensation.

According to MLB Insider Mark Feinsand, Jung Hoo Lee is high on the Padres' wish list, with one source saying a deal could come together quickly now that Soto’s $30 million+ salary is off the books:

In a blockbuster trade with the New York Yankees, the Padres acquired RHP Michael King, RHP Drew Thorpe, RHP Jhony Brito, RHP Randy Vásquez and catcher Kyle Higashioka, whereas they gave up Juan Soto and Trent Grisham.

The Padres will hope to fill the void left by Soto with Jung Hoo Lee who has been doing well in the South Korean League.

Jung Hoo Lee scouting report

Playing for the Kiwoom Heroes, the 25-year-old could only play in 86 games in the KBO this season after he broke his left ankle during a game against the Lotte Giants on July 22, ruling him out for the remainder of the season. However, he still appeared in 86 games, averaging .318 with six home runs and 48 RBIs.

His best season came in 2022, when he averaged .349, registering his career-best 23 home runs and 113 RBIs and eventually winning the MVP that season.

In this year's World Baseball Classic, he batted .429 with two doubles and five RBIs for South Korea, which failed to progress from its first-round group.

Lee has a .340 career average with 65 home runs and 515 RBIs for the Heroes. Jong Beom Lee, his father, was the 1994 Central League MVP and played with the Chunichi Dragons from 1998 to 2001.

