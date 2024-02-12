Jurickson Profar Free Agency: San Diego Padres set to reunite with outfielder for third stint

Jurickson Profar is headed back to the San Diego Padres. The once top prospect was one of the few remaining impact hitters on the free agent market, and his switch-hitting bat and defensive versatility meant he could have been a fine addition to any club for the 2024 season.

Ultimately, the Padres decided they'd like to have Jurickson Profar back for this season, so they have inked him to a one-year contract to remain in San Diego. He had interest from some other teams, but San Diego roped him in.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB reporter Robert Murray, who has been the scoop for several major signings, reported on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"Free-agent utilityman Jurickson Profar and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on a one-year contract, according to sources familiar with the deal."

Expand Tweet

Profar first joined the Padres in 2020 in free agency. He spent the next three seasons there before joining the Colorado Rockies in free agency, but his tenure was short lived as he was eventually traded back to San Diego, where he will once again be for the 2024 season.

Padres hoping for better 2024 with Jurickson Profar

To say that the 2023 season for the San Diego Padres was a disaster would be an understatement. They finished outside the playoffs despite spending big and having a talented roster that went to the NLCS the year before.

Jurickson Profar is back with the Padres

To say that the 2023 season for Jurickson Profar was a disaster would also be a bit of an understatement. He accumulated -1.3 bWAR and a lowly .242 batting average.

They will both be hoping for better things in 2024, though it may be a bit of a rebuild since they have a brand new manager and traded Juan Soto to the New York Yankees.

Nevertheless, the expectations are lower perhaps for both parties, so there's a chance they don't underwhelm but may actually inspire hope for the fans who had such high ones after 2022.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.