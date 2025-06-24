"Just awful"; "Diamondbacks are cursed" - Fans devastated by superstar Corbin Caroll's latest injury

Corbin Carroll, who missed the Arizona Diamondbacks' last five games due to left-hand soreness, is going on the injured list after a disappointing update on Monday.

Carroll hurt his left hand after being hit by a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday. While the imaging came back negative, the MRI revealed a fracture to his left wrist, according to The Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro. He has been placed on the 15-day injured list.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The news came as a big blow to the Diamondbacks fans.

"Dbacks are cooked man," one fan wrote.

"D backs are cursed," another wrote.

“Snakes alive but hanging on by a thread💔” another fan added.

“we all hate to see this shit man,” one fan commented.

Another said:

“Awful… just awful.”

One fan questioned the timeline:

“How is he only gonna miss 15 days with a fracture?”

With the trade deadline approaching, one fan pointed out:

“With the injuries starting to pile up you’d think they will be sellers at the deadline. But their next 5 games are against garbage teams followed by 4 against a team they are chasing (Giants). Should be interesting.”

Before getting injured, Carroll was hitting .255/.341/.573 with 20 home runs, 44 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.

Diamondbacks manager reflected on Corbin Carroll's injury

On Monday, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo informed fans that Corbin Carroll, who fractured his left wrist, is headed for an injured list stint. He shared his thoughts on the injury.

"That's a little bit confusing to all of us," Lovullo said via Blake Niemann of Fox 10 Phoenix. "It's on the back of his hand, the impact of the ball hit the side of his hand which just goes to show you how hard these guys are throwing today.

"There's definitely that fracture and he's going to continue to get some opinions just to find out what that official diagnosis means and what the timeframe will be."

Carroll's injury is not the only disappointing development for the Diamondbacks fans. His teammate and slugger Eugenio Suarez left Monday's game after being hit by a pitch on the right hand.

Josh Naylor also left the game against the Chicago White Sox after a possible right shoulder tweak on an awkward swing early.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More