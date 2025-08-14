"Just be yourself and be consistent at it" - Francisco Lindor shares powerful advice from his father that shaped his life

New York Mets star Francisco Lindor has emerged as one of the clubhouse leaders over the last few years, especially last year, after helping the team turn around the season and make it to the postseason.

Ad

Francisco Lindor has been one of the faces of the Mets since joining the team in 2021 and earned his fifth All-Star selection, first with New York, this season. One of the most down-to-earth personalities in the league, Lindor shared some advice from his father that has helped him become the person he is.

In a conversation with MLB Network's Lauren Shehadi in a YouTube video shared on Wednesday, Lindor spoke about his father's advice.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My dad always said to me, 'Be consistent,"' Lindor said (6:00 onwards). "What I'm gonna do day in and day out is to be consistent in life because this is the way you are with your sister, the way you are with your mom, with him, with my brother, with my classmates, my teammates.

Ad

"If you're a bad person, be consistently bad so people know what they getting they getting out of you. If you're a good person, be that person every single day."

Ad

The All-Star infielder also shared some advice for children, saying:

"To all the kids, just be consistent, just be yourself, whatever you are, whatever you want to be, just be yourself and be consistent on it."

Francisco Lindor ends hitting slump against Atlanta Braves

The Mets have won just two of their last ten games with the offense coming under scrutiny. Francisco Lindor has been one of the contributors to the team's slide.

Ad

Lindor, who batted .339 in April and .255 in May, slashed .204 and .206 in the next two months. He has shown signs of improvement in August as he entered the series against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday without a hit in four previous games.

In the series opener against Atlanta, Lindor went 1-for-4 to end his hitless streak and helped the Mets to a 13-5 win. In Wednesday's game, Lindor drove in two runs for the team with two hits in three plate appearances. However, the Mets surrendered a 6-0 lead after the third inning to lose 11-6 on the night.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More