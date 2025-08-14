"Just be yourself and be consistent at it" - Francisco Lindor shares powerful advice from his father that shaped his life

New York Mets star Francisco Lindor has emerged as one of the clubhouse leaders over the last few years, especially last year, after helping the team turn around the season and make it to the postseason.
Francisco Lindor has been one of the faces of the Mets since joining the team in 2021 and earned his fifth All-Star selection, first with New York, this season. One of the most down-to-earth personalities in the league, Lindor shared some advice from his father that has helped him become the person he is.
In a conversation with MLB Network's Lauren Shehadi in a YouTube video shared on Wednesday, Lindor spoke about his father's advice.
"My dad always said to me, 'Be consistent,"' Lindor said (6:00 onwards). "What I'm gonna do day in and day out is to be consistent in life because this is the way you are with your sister, the way you are with your mom, with him, with my brother, with my classmates, my teammates.
"If you're a bad person, be consistently bad so people know what they getting they getting out of you. If you're a good person, be that person every single day."
The All-Star infielder also shared some advice for children, saying:
"To all the kids, just be consistent, just be yourself, whatever you are, whatever you want to be, just be yourself and be consistent on it."
Francisco Lindor ends hitting slump against Atlanta Braves
The Mets have won just two of their last ten games with the offense coming under scrutiny. Francisco Lindor has been one of the contributors to the team's slide.
Lindor, who batted .339 in April and .255 in May, slashed .204 and .206 in the next two months. He has shown signs of improvement in August as he entered the series against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday without a hit in four previous games.
In the series opener against Atlanta, Lindor went 1-for-4 to end his hitless streak and helped the Mets to a 13-5 win. In Wednesday's game, Lindor drove in two runs for the team with two hits in three plate appearances. However, the Mets surrendered a 6-0 lead after the third inning to lose 11-6 on the night.