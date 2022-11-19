The Los Angeles Dodgers will non-tender Cody Bellinger, making the former MVP a free agent for the first time in his career. After winning the MVP award in 2019 at the age of 23, the sky was the limit for Bellinger in the MLB. Now, three seasons later, the Dodgers are letting him hit free agency after being able to find a trade partner.

Bellinger was never able to recreate his dominance in the 2019 season, and was an offensive liability more often than not. In 2019 he hit a batting average of .305 and a brilliant OPS of 1.035. In 2022, his batting average sunk to .210 and his OPS was down to .654. This is a sharp decline that nobody in the baseball world would have predicted three years ago.

Ken Rosenthal reported on the teams intent to non-tender Cody Bellinger via Twitter.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent, source tells @TheAthletic . Team could still re-sign him for less than his projected arbitration salary in the $18M range. The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent, source tells @TheAthletic. Team could still re-sign him for less than his projected arbitration salary in the $18M range.

The Los Angeles Dodgers thought they had a superstar of the future after 2019, and now in 2022 he is likely to leave the team. The Dodgers were very patient and gave Bellinger plenty of opportunities to improve, but he simply wasn't able to. This turn of events is one of the strangest starts to a career in recent memory.

Ken Tremendous @KenTremendous Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent, source tells @TheAthletic . Team could still re-sign him for less than his projected arbitration salary in the $18M range. The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent, source tells @TheAthletic. Team could still re-sign him for less than his projected arbitration salary in the $18M range. Stunning. The very remotest possibility 3 years ago. Hope he finds his swing again -- incredible all-around player when he's right. twitter.com/Ken_Rosenthal/… Stunning. The very remotest possibility 3 years ago. Hope he finds his swing again -- incredible all-around player when he's right. twitter.com/Ken_Rosenthal/…

Eric Hubbs @BarstoolHubbs Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent, source tells @TheAthletic . Team could still re-sign him for less than his projected arbitration salary in the $18M range. The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent, source tells @TheAthletic. Team could still re-sign him for less than his projected arbitration salary in the $18M range. 27 years old and only 3 seasons removed from a 1.035 OPS MVP season. Just crazy how far he’s fallen twitter.com/ken_rosenthal/… 27 years old and only 3 seasons removed from a 1.035 OPS MVP season. Just crazy how far he’s fallen twitter.com/ken_rosenthal/…

Justin @jryanxc96 @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic All I can think about is that commercial with Yelich, talking about how many MVPS they were gonna get @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic All I can think about is that commercial with Yelich, talking about how many MVPS they were gonna get

The Los Angeles Dodgers fan base has nothing but good things to say about Cody Bellinger. His MVP season is remembered extremely fondly, and fans only ever hoped he would find the answer to his struggles. He was not able to find a solution in Los Angeles, and now he will try again with a change of scenery.

Gustavo Tiffer @gus_tiffer @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic Dodgers fans can equally understand that this was probably the right move, but feel bummed about how fast he fell. Rooting for Belli. He was a good player for a while there. @Ken_Rosenthal @TheAthletic Dodgers fans can equally understand that this was probably the right move, but feel bummed about how fast he fell. Rooting for Belli. He was a good player for a while there.

Jeff Spiegel @JeffSpiegel



But this is best for everyone IMO.



Either come back on a smaller number with lower (clear) expectations OR fresh start elsewhere.



twitter.com/Ken_Rosenthal/… Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent, source tells @TheAthletic . Team could still re-sign him for less than his projected arbitration salary in the $18M range. The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent, source tells @TheAthletic. Team could still re-sign him for less than his projected arbitration salary in the $18M range. Bellinger will forever be a Dodgers legend. His Game 7 HR in the NLCS is the biggest hit of my lifetime by a miiiiile.But this is best for everyone IMO.Either come back on a smaller number with lower (clear) expectations OR fresh start elsewhere. Bellinger will forever be a Dodgers legend. His Game 7 HR in the NLCS is the biggest hit of my lifetime by a miiiiile. But this is best for everyone IMO. Either come back on a smaller number with lower (clear) expectations OR fresh start elsewhere. 👍 twitter.com/Ken_Rosenthal/…

Marc Luino @GiraffeNeckMarc Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent, source tells @TheAthletic . Team could still re-sign him for less than his projected arbitration salary in the $18M range. The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent, source tells @TheAthletic. Team could still re-sign him for less than his projected arbitration salary in the $18M range. All 30 MLB team will be and should be interested in Cody Bellinger. Too much talent to be as awful as he’s been and even then he still plays elite CF twitter.com/ken_rosenthal/… All 30 MLB team will be and should be interested in Cody Bellinger. Too much talent to be as awful as he’s been and even then he still plays elite CF twitter.com/ken_rosenthal/…

There will be no shortage of teams that will reach out to Bellinger. His level of talent and youth would make him an asset to every team in the league. Even if he never recaptures the 2019 heights that he reached, he can still contribute. Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Angels fans in particular are hoping their teams can sign Bellinger.

Matt Winkelman @Matt_Winkelman Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent, source tells @TheAthletic . Team could still re-sign him for less than his projected arbitration salary in the $18M range. The Dodgers plan to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger, making him a free agent, source tells @TheAthletic. Team could still re-sign him for less than his projected arbitration salary in the $18M range. He is the most Giants signing of all time. twitter.com/ken_rosenthal/… He is the most Giants signing of all time. twitter.com/ken_rosenthal/…

Cody Bellinger will become a free agent after six years with the Los Angeles Dodgers, but they were a pretty good six years.

Cody Bellinger and the Los Angeles Dodgers accomplished a lot during his tenure with the team

Los Angeles Angels v Los Angeles Dodgers

Bellinger won Rookie of the Year, a Gold Glove award, and a Silver Slugger award. Best of all, he was part of the Dodgers 2020 World Series team.

Cody Bellinger has the rest of what should be a long career ahead of him, but it where he plays next is now up in the air.

Poll : 0 votes