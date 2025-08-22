Just days after embracing a bikini look post childbirth, Francisco Alvarez's wife Nahomi turns up glamor at the Brooklyn Bridge in a V-neckline outfit

New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez's wife, Nahomi Rojas, donned a teal-colored bikini two months after giving birth to her daughter, Renata. On Tuesday, she shared multiple mirror selfies in a bikini. The post also highlighted the stretch mark she got after childbirth. Two days later, Nahomi shared another Instagram post, featuring eight snaps, from the Brooklyn Bridge, a 19th-century engineering marvel.Spanning the East River between Brooklyn and Manhattan, it was the first bridge to use steel cable wire and employed explosives in a pneumatic caisson during construction.The post's first six snaps featured Nahomi in a black sleeveless mini dress with a plunging V-neckline, striking different poses, while the last two captured the bridge at sunset.&quot;Hello💋🖤,&quot; she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIncidentally, Francisco Alvarez and Emely, the wife of Giants pitcher Jose Butto, commented on the post.&quot;Speechless😳,&quot; Emely wrote (translated to English from Spanish).Butto formerly played for the Mets before they traded him to the Giants, along with Drew Gilbert and Blade Tidwell, for Trevor Rogers.&quot;Wow, my baby is so tasty 👌 👌 🤤 🤤 🤤 🤤 🤤 delicious,&quot; Alvarez commented (translated to English from Spanish).Screenshot of comments [Image Source: Instagramnahomilra1]Alvarez is on the 10-day injured list after fracturing his right thumb sliding into second base during the seventh inning of the Little League Classic game against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. He will likely need to undergo surgery at some point.Francisco Alvarez's wife, Nahomi, recaps her life in JulyJune 12th was a special day for Francisco Alvarez and his wife, Nahomi Rojas, as their daughter, Renata, was born. Having a new member in the family certainly brings excitement.Two weeks ago, Nahomi shared a multi-post Instagram post, featuring heartwarming moments from her life in July.&quot;My last month 🧡💙🧡,&quot; she captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe first snap was of Rohas and her daughter at Citi Field. Both wore custom jackets with &quot;Alvarez&quot; written on the back. Another snap was from celebrating one month of Renata's birth.The post also included several mirror selfies of Nahomi, from different locations and attire, and sweet pictures of Renata. Alvarez appeared in two snaps. In the first, the Mets catcher kissed his daughter as she nursed, and another showed the pair asleep with the baby resting in his arms.