"Just the difference between Trout and Ohtani is hilarious" - MLB fans still baffled over two-way phenom's monster 10-year, $700 million contract

The talk of the offseason was Shohei Ohtani 's decision to sign a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. It shocked fans to learn that he would defer $68 million annually, allowing the Blue Crew to keep adding players.

Shohei's deal is the largest contract in the league, and it is not even close. His former teammate, Mike Trout, comes in second and is playing on a 12-year, $425 million contract.

Shohei makes $250 million more than Trout does in two less years. It is absurd to look at the two-way phenom's contract compared to other top contracts in the league.

His contract even surpasses Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes, who plays on a 10-year, $450 million deal. Mahomes holds the largest contract in the NFL.

"Even just the difference between Trout and Ohtani is hilarious," one fan posted.

"And when Mike got that contract look at that market. Trout was just seen as the best player in baseball and no one came close at that time," another fan posted.

It is baffling to see just how much more money Shohei makes than some of the other greats in the league.

How does Shohei Ohtani's contract work?

Shohei Ohtani (Image via Getty)

Shohei Ohtani became the richest MLB player after signing his $700 million deal over the winter. However, the slugger will not get all of that money at once. He will defer $68 million annually.

Shohei is now playing for $2 million per season until 2033. After that, he will get his deferred money without interest from 2034 to 2043. Deferring a majority of his annual salary helps the Dodgers with payroll flexibility for the future.

His contract is lower than the $700 million value because of the deferment. His deferred money is being discounted at a rate of 4.43%.

Although his contract is less than the reported $700 million, he is still among the most highly-endorsed MLB players. He reportedly makes $50 million annually from sponsors like Seiko, Fanatics, Topps and New Balance. Just from New Balance alone, Shohei makes $5 million.

This speaks to how good of a player he is and how great a role model he is to younger players. Everybody wants a piece of the two-way phenom, and he has brought much excitement to the game.

