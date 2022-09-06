"Just a disastrous day. No other way to spin it" "Our season is on life support" - Baltimore Orioles fans heartbroken by loss to Toronto Blue Jays, see their playoff chances slipping away

The Baltimore Orioles were unable to win a game in their double header against the Toronto Blue Jays, losing the second game 8-4. The Blue Jays were bolstered by a ridiculous three home run game by slugger Bo Bichette. This was a very important day for the American League Wildcard race, and the Blue Jays came out victorious.
These were wins that the Baltimore Orioles desperately needed to keep their playoff hopes alive. After these losses, the path to the postseason is all the more difficult. Both teams knew the value of these games, and the Blue Jays were simply the better team today, leading them to two wins.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today contextualized the importance of these wins by the Blue Jays on Twitter.
The loss did not sit well with Orioles fans, who have been gaining confidence in recent weeks.
It is hard to get worse for an MLB team with playoff hopes than two losses in one day.
These losses have put the Baltimore Orioles in a hole that they do not have much time to dig themselves out of.
The Toronto Blue Jays deserve a lot of credit for being able to sweep a doubleheader on the road. Especially with the value attached to each game in the playoff hunt. By winning both games, the Toronto Blue Jays gave themselves breathing room that could really pay off later in September.
After great upset victories this past week, Orioles fans were stunned by this loss.
The Orioles have been underdogs for a long time now. This hot streak gave them quite a large following; a following that was disappointed by the losses.
From the Baltimore Orioles' perspective, these losses were at the worst time and to the worst team.
It featured two pivotal games in the Wildcard race, and the Toronto Blue Jays came out on top in both.
Toronto Blue Jays victory over the Baltimore Orioles significantly boosts their playoff chances
With a month left in the season, the Blue Jays are poised to make the playoffs once again. With talent on the team, such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette and George Springer, they are capable of going on a run.
As long as the Blue Jays stay focused over the next month, they should find themselves playing meaningful games in October. If the Orioles hope to surpass them, they will have to go on yet another hot streak filled with upset victories.