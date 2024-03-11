"Just because of his experience and how much success he's had" - David Bell explains decision to choose Frankie Montas as Reds' Opening Day starter

Earlier in January, the Cincinnati Reds signed Frankie Montas to a one-year, $14 million contract with a $20 million mutual option for the 2025 season. Cincinnati manager David Bell confirmed this Sunday that Montas will be the starter for the Reds' Opening Day game.

This isn't new for Montas, given that he already took the mound for the Athletics on the 2020 and 2022 season's opening days.

Moreover, Hunter Greene, who was expected to become the Opening Day starter, will now hit second in the rotation and will be on the mound for the game on March 30.

“Hunter, as young as he is, may be out there on Opening Day many times,” Bell said.

Bell also acknowledged that Frankie Montas' experience elevated him to the top of the rotation.

“It’s a tough decision,” Bell said. “Only one guy can pitch. Frankie’s done some things in his career. Just because of his experience and how much success he’s had. It’s a tough call. Obviously, Opening Day in Cincinnati is really important to all of our guys. That’s acknowledged, 100 percent. But game two will be just as important.”

Bell believes Frankie Montas has a 'lot to offer'

It's not often that we see a new signee get to take the mound on Opening Day in the very first season. However, Frankies Montas left a good impression in the spring camp, allowing him to be the first choice to take the mound on Opening Day.

“Frankie did a great job of coming in ready for camp,” Bell said. “He did stand out, with his level of preparation when he got here. He certainly was honored [by the Opening Day assignment]. He’s already become a big part of our team, and I think he also realizes he’s at a different part of his career and has a lot to offer our other [pitchers].”

In his eight seasons in the majors, Montas is 37-35 with a 3.90 ERA and a 105 ERA+ in 130 appearances, 99 of which have been starts. He finished sixth in the AL Cy Young voting with the A's in 2021 and had a 3.18 ERA in 19 starts for Oakland in 2022 before being traded to the Yankees in the middle of the season.

Troubled with shoulder issues, Frankie Montas didn't have a good time with the Yankees. He went 2-3, posting a 6.15 ERA across nine appearances before he hit free agency last year.

