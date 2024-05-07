"Just go back to how they were before” – Dodgers slugger Max Muncy believes changes to MLB uniforms were unnecessary

A major talking point of the MLB season this year is the state of the uniforms. Nike made changes to pants and jerseys this season, which have been dragged by fans, players, and former players.

This led to the league addressing the issue recently, stating changes would be coming. The changes include larger lettering, and players will have their pants individually customized, among others.

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Max Muncy believes this whole situation could have been easily avoided. He recently went on Foul Territory TV to explain the changes that Nike made were not originally needed.

"I felt like the uniforms were already great how they were. I don't think anyone would have said there needs to be changes to the uniforms," - said Muncy.

Muncy is confused by why the changes were made in the first place. There were very few, if any, calling for the league to change the uniforms.

Now, players do not have the extra bit of customization to their uniforms, like having complete control over how their pants fit. Players are stuck with the size they ask for, and it feels like we are going backward in time.

"If I was asked, I would say just go back to how they were before" - said Muncy.

What other changes are coming to the MLB uniforms in 2025?

MLB Commissioner - Rob Manfred (Image via USA Today)

Just last week, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred released a statement on changes coming to the uniforms next season, and there are quite a few positives.

Outside of larger lettering and pants customization, the league is also looking to address the slight color difference in some teams' gray road uniforms. The discoloration of those grey jerseys will also be looked into. The newly improved gray jerseys could see the field as early as the second half of this season.

One thing that was not addressed was the materials of the jerseys. Many fans and players have ripped the league for these jerseys as they look like knock-offs. They also do not seem to hold their integrity, with plenty of players ripping ginormous holes in their pants.

Hopefully, this is something that will be addressed and improved before next season. With how exciting the game is right now, the last thing we should be focused on is the state of the uniforms.

