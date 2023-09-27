The Toronto Blue Jays welcomed two of the Toronto Maple Leafs' brightest stars, Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews, to the diamond for practice. Hockey, obviously, plays a huge role in Toronto sports, so seeing this crossover is a good sign for the city.

If one were a petty fan of another Canadian hockey team, they might mention that the Leafs haven't won a Stanley Cup since 1968. One of the longest championship droughts in all of proffesional sports. One might also point out that Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, despite being great players, have consistently failed to find success in the postseason.

So having them around just before the MLB playoffs runs the risk of some of that bad luck rubbing off. The Blue Jays shared a clip of the duo showing their cross sport talents on X, formerly known as Twitter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

This is a pretty impressive throw for a non-MLB player to make so casually, but Auston Matthews is a special athlete. Similarly, Marner did his best Vladimir Guerrero Jr. impression and made a stellar catch.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Toronto is a unique sports city, since it has two teams that are essentially national favorites. Being the lone Canadian teams in MLB and NBA, the Blue Jays and Raptors often draw massive support. The Maple Leafs don't have it quite so easy, with Canada sporting seven NHL teams. So when fans from around Canada see something like this, the reactions can be mixed.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Toronto Blue Jays are yet to secure a playoff spot, so they are still battling for every game. The matchup against the New York Yankees won't be easy given Aaron Judge's recent hot streak. Hopefully, they can get the job done and this cross-sport support can continue.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Toronto Blue Jays star players are sure to return the favor and come to an important Leafs game, hopefully around the playoffs.

Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner weren't the only players at the Toronto Blue Jays game

The Blue Jays were also joined by William Nylander and Morgan Reilly. This is arguably the core four of the team, sans captain John Tavares. The Blue Jays shared a nice video and image of the whole crew on X.

Expand Tweet

If the Blue Jays do end up losing this game, many might point to this completely unrelated event as a reason why. It's not fair, but sports luck doesn't follow any form of logic.