With appearance in just 38 games, Ceddanne Rafaela has already secured a $50 million contract extension with the Boston Red Sox. Surprisingly, the third baseman has landed a long-term deal for the next eight years.

Several teams have shown interest in long-term contracts, especially for young players. The Kansas City Chiefs signed Bobby Witt Jr. for 11 years, and now the Red Sox have made their move. However, the $50 million for Rafaela is comparatively a small amount, at least for some Red Sox fans.

Fans believe the franchise made the most of the opportunity by striking a deal with Rafaela. Here's a look at what some fans have expressed on social media.

"Just handcuffed him to poverty. Should be a crime," wrote one fan.

"That's a pathetic contract," wrote another fan.

"6.25 mil a year? Dudes agent must be on hard times." another fan chipped in.

"Insane underpay wow," wrote one more fan.

Some MLB fans believe the Red Sox were copying the Braves with their strategy.

Clearly the Redsox new strategy is emulating the braves. Get them when they are young wya below future market value. The red Sox are a poverty franchise after all," wrote one fan.

Ceddanne Rafaela's impressive performance secures long-term deal

Ceddanne Rafaela did not get this deal by swinging and missing at-bats. The 23-year-old did well since Opening Day to impress the Red Sox. In 89 plate appearances last season, Rafaela held a batting clip of .241 with a .666 OPS. Defensively, he played both as an infielder and center field.

Fast forward one year and Ceddanne Rafaela is doing a better job for his team. Rafaela has one double and two triples and is slashing .233 with a .686 OPS. The Red Sox have noted his performance and his worth in the future.

Signing a talented player is likely to benefit the team in the long run, as Rafaela has the potential to grow into one of the top sluggers.

