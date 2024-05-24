"Just when I think he can't awe me anymore, he does something different" - Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shares his joy of watching Shohei Ohtani play

To say that Shohei Ohtani is unlike any player we have seen before might be redundant. The two-time American League MVP has continued to defy what fans and experts thought was possible on a baseball diamond.

An extraordinary hitter and top-tier pitcher, Ohtani has continued to cement himself as a true unicorn and legend of the sport.

Since bursting onto the scene in 2018, Shohei Ohtani has emerged as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world and a true poster boy for the MLB.

His incredible level of production, as well as his global marketability, helped the two-way star sign the most lucrative contract in North American sports history. This offseason he landed a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It's not only fans and analysts who have been amazed by Ohtani but also his new manager Dave Roberts. The Los Angeles Dodgers manager may be Ohtani's biggest fan, as the 51-year-old continues to be surprised by the superstar.

"Just when I think he can't awe me anymore, he does something different," the Dodgers manager said in a recent interview with MLB Network Radio.

"Sometimes I have to pinch myself knowing that I am managing one of the greatest players of all time," he continued about his superstar.

Shohei Ohtani could join an exclusive club if he maintains current level of production

Ohtani has emerged as one of the top candidates to win the National League MVP Award. Before Friday's action, the three-time All-Star has posted an impressive .348 batting average with 13 home runs, 34 RBIs and 13 stolen bases over 50 games this season.

If he can maintain this level, Shohei Ohtani could win the NL MVP Award. If he does so he will only be the second player in MLB history to win the MVP award in both the American and National Leagues. The only other player to achieve the honor is Frank Robinson.

A Cincinnati Reds legend and Hall of Famer, Robinson won the prestigious award with both the Reds (NL) and the Baltimore Orioles (AL). There's a realistic chance that Ohtani could become the second player to accomplish the feat.

