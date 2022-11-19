The Los Angeles Dodgers are the latest team to be linked to free agent Aaron Judge. Over the previous decade, the Dodgers have become a powerhouse in the MLB. The organization continues to invest heavily in its roster with the latest target being the 2022 AL MVP.

A return to California could be an ideal fit for Aaron Judge. The New York Yankees' star player in 2022 is in search of a team capable of winning a World Series. The Dodgers have the desire, talent, and most importantly, the funds to attract a player like Judge to Los Angeles.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Word going around now is Dodgers will make a run at Aaron Judge. Logical with $100M now off the books with Bellinger, Kimbrel, Anderson, Heaney, Price and 2 Turners off the roster. Needs include SS, 3B, SPs, RP and now OF. Word going around now is Dodgers will make a run at Aaron Judge. Logical with $100M now off the books with Bellinger, Kimbrel, Anderson, Heaney, Price and 2 Turners off the roster. Needs include SS, 3B, SPs, RP and now OF.

MLB fans believe the addition of Aaron Judge to an already talented roster could be the missing piece of the puzzle.

Gabe @PlayoffTanaka_ @JonHeyman Judge Betts Freeman in a lineup lol @JonHeyman Judge Betts Freeman in a lineup lol

With the addition of Judge, the team that won an MLB-record 111 games this season would have to be favorites to win it all in 2023.

Aaron Judge could be the answer for a franchise that keeps falling short. Since 1988, the Dodgers have only won one championship (2020). They had three World Series appearances in the previous six years but had little to show for it. Manager Dave Roberts is facing a championship-or-bust season in Southern California.

Despite all the money they have invested, the Dodgers are having difficulty finding a winning formula. According to Spotrac, the club finished the 2022 season with the league's second-highest payroll. A large contract for Judge would be a significant risk for the organization. Some fans are skeptical that this is the best strategy.

It has been a busy offseason for the Dodgers. All their moves free up a lot of space for the most sought-after man in baseball.

Free agent Aaron Judge won his first American League MVP award in 2022

Aaron Judge runs the bases as he hits his 61st home run of the season against the Toronto Blue Jays

Veteran Clayton Kershaw looks to be close to signing a one-year deal with the club. Aside from bringing back the 34-year-old pitcher, the Dodgers seem to be making wholesale changes.

Trea Turner, Cody Bellinger, David Price, Craig Kimbrel, Joey Gallo, and Andrew Heaney are all free agents. Justin Turner's contract was bought out for $2 million. Tyler Anderson has already agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Angels on a three-year contract.

The New York Yankees should be concerned about the Dodgers making Judge an offer that is too good to refuse.

The San Francisco Giants and New York Mets are also rumored to be interested in signing the four-time All-Star.

Whatever coast Judge ends up on, it will be a humongous contract for the 30-year-old. After completing a historic season, he holds all the cards. It appears the bidding war has already begun for one of the greatest baseball players of our generation.

