“Just look at this guy he’s such a class act” - MLB fans react as Shota Imanaga poses with Chicago Sky stars Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso

Two new rookies have joined the city of Chicago and the fanbase can't get enough of it after Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga posed with them. Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese were present at the Wrigley Field on Tuesday to throw the ceremonial first pitch.

They were drafted out of college basketball as they made their transition to a professional team. Cardoso was selected third, while Reese was selected seventh overall by the Chicago Sky in the WNBA.

Ahead of Tuesday's game between the Chicago Cubs and the Atlanta Braves, both Cardoso and Reese posed with Cubs' Shota Imanaga. The photo caught traction because Imanaga (5'10") was in the middle of Cardoso (6'7") and Angel Reese (6'3").

"Just look at this guy he’s such a class act," one fan wrote.

"Why does Shota look lowkey uncomfortable lol," another wrote.

"This is one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen," another added.

Few found the picture hilarious and cracked jokes about it:

"Haha Shota feeling shy.. cute," one posted.

"To be fair, that’s possibly the best trio lineup Chicago could put out right now. #nohate," another quipped.

"This is my Ace," another wrote.

Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso throw first pitches in Cubs jersey

A few minutes shy of the start of the game, both WNBA rookies went to the mound to throw their first pitches.

Kamilla Cardoso's first pitch was slightly off-target, while Reese threw an easy toss for a strike.

On the basketball floor, Angel Reese has already made her debut for the Sky and has lived up to expectations. On the other hand, Kamilla Cardoso is yet to make her debut as she is recovering from a shoulder issue.

Chicago rookies are not the only rookies of this year' WNBA draft class to have graced a major league mound. Earlier LA Sparks rookies, Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson, threw first pitches on Monday ahead of the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.

MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Dodgers

The women's basketball scene has picked up pace as many up-and-coming stars have started to garner excitement right out of college.

