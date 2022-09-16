"Just be ready for October" "We about to have a full house of players returning in time for the post season" - MLB fans savoring the return of Luis Severino; Pitcher set for a rehab start at AAA affiliate

New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino is working his way back up the MLB ladder. The two-time All-Star is one step closer to returning to the starting rotation after he was called up to the Yankees AAA affiliate. The Yankees veteran will be a valuable addition to a pitching core that has been shattered by injuries over the past few months.

After already beginning his rehab with the Somerset Patriots, Severino is set to pitch for AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday. This is a relief for Yankees fans everywhere after the Jordan Montgomery trade failed to materialize and left a gap in the Yankees' rotation. Fans will hope to see the 2017-18 Severino selected to two consecutive All-Star games.

Luis Severino's return looks to have been timed perfectly. He is expected to face one more start in rehab before returning to the majors. Severino hasn't played since July 13th, when he left the game against the Cincinnati Reds with shoulder discomfort.

The Yankees are in a race for the division title. They are currently 6 games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays and 7.5 games ahead of the Toronto Blue Jays with 19 games remaining. They will require their bullpen to be healthy entering the final stretch of the season.

At the time of the injury, Severino was 5-3 for the season with a 3.45 ERA. He contributed with 86 total innings in 16 starts. With an impressive 91 strikeouts and a 1.07 WHIP this season, the right-handed starter was a vital member of the pitching rotation.

Injuries are nothing new to Luis Severino. The Yankees starter has been plagued with injuries throughout his career. Over the previous two seasons, he played in a meager seven games and pitched a total of 18 innings.

Severino suffered an elbow injury in early 2020 and has never fully recovered. He also missed a significant portion of 2021. Fans were hoping this would be the year he returned to his old form.

With the Yankees expecting a heap of players to return from the injury list in time for the playoffs, fans are excited. Giancarlo Stanton recently returned from the IL. Anthony Rizzo and Harrison Bader should join the lineup shortly. Matt Carpenter will be available for the playoffs. It provides plently of offensive firepower.

With Luis Severino returning to provide defensive cover, the Yankees will hope to revive their early-season form. The team has a 87-56 record this season. They now face difficult opposition in the playoff-chasing Milwaukee Brewers

