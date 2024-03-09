"Just had to slow it down a little bit and not jump in" - Kevin Gausman downplays injury concern as Blue Jays ace prepares for regular season

Spring training has not been too kind for Kevin Gausman, as he was forced to stay out due to shoulder injury. Gausman has experienced shoulder discomfort and general fatigue at his pitching sessions.

Initially, it was a primary concern for the Blue Jays, but it was later discovered that the issue would not affect him in the regular season. Blue Jays manager John Schneider hopes to see his ace return to the mound soon.

In an interview with SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio, Gausman said that he would be ready for the regular season and just had to take things slow at spring training.

“Just had to slow it down a little bit and not jump in, but I’ll be ready for the regular season," Kevin Gausman said.

Facing hitters right away was probably not the best idea for the Blue Jays star.

Gausman downplayed his injury concern and is expected to get back on track within a week or two. However, it's still essential to pick up the pace gradually.

If Gausman is not ready for opening day, Chris Bassitt is expected to take the mound.

Kevin Gausman's presence remains crucial for the Blue Jays

The Blue Jays have a talented pitching squad, but Kevin Gausman is the man behind with the lead. His presence remains crucial for the Blue Jays, especially if they make the playoffs.

Alek Manoah is also dealing with shoulder soreness, leaving the Blue Jays to turn to their remaining starters. Yusei Kikuchi and Jose Berrios are the other pitchers on the Blue Jays' starting rotation.

Bowden Francis is predicted to be the backup pitcher in case of injuries. Hence, Gausman must stay healthy throughout this MLB season to strengthen the team's pitching squad.

Gausman ended his 2023 regular season with a 12-9 record and a 3.16 ERA. The veteran pitched 185 innings and held a solid WHIP of 1.18.

With his productive numbers, it's clear that the Blue Jays have depended on the talented pitcher to help them through the season.

The good news is that the Blue Jays will see their ace in action soon. The franchise will look forward to another postseason appearance. The Blue Jays open their regular season against the Tampa Bay Rays.

