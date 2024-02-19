"Just wait till you get Yordan Alvarez hitting a line drive at 110 mph" - Aaron Judge recounts hilarious banter with Anthony Rizzo over RF training

Aaron Judge is preparing for the New York Yankees' first spring training game against the Detroit Tigers on February 24th.

Judge recently took a break from training in Tampa to appear on "The Mayor's Office," where he spoke with former Yankees hitting coach Sean Casey and shared some behind-the-scenes stories from training. One of these stories involved a humorous exchange that Judge had with Yankees infielder Anthony Rizzo.

During a bit of fun where both players switched positions, Rizzo jokingly said playing outfield is easier than the dirty work of infielders. He also noted that outfielders can interact with fans during games.

“He’s like, you get to talk with the fans. You just play around out here while the infielders have to have the real dirty work for you,” said Judge. [Time stamp: 3:11]

However, Judge had the perfect reply, using Houston Astros star Yordan Alverez as an example.

“I said, just wait till you get Yordan Alverez hitting a line drive at 110 mph,” replied Judge.

Judge has been a part of the New York team for eight years and is now entering his age-32 season. He still has eight seasons remaining on his nine-year, $360 million contract, which he signed in December of 2022.

Judge already has a record that can be compared to some of the greatest players of the game, and fans and experts alike believe that he will continue to add to it in the years to come.

Can Aaron Judge lead the Yankees to glory in 2024?

Aaron Judge has already proven his value by winning the AL MVP award in 2022, the Silver Slugger three times, and being named an All-Star five times.

However, the Yankees captain still has work to do. Judge was named the 16th captain of the Yankees franchise in 2022. Despite his stellar performances and personal records, he is missing a World Series ring.

In 2023, the Yankees had a campaign to forget, finishing fourth in the AL East with only 82 wins and missing the postseason for the first time since 2016. However, things are looking up for Judge and Co. with reinforcements in the form of Juan Soto and Marcus Stroman adding quality.

The year 2024 could be a strong comeback opportunity for the Pinstripers, and Judge could be the leader who can end the team’s World Series drought since 2009.

