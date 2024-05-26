"Just wanted to have a conversation with you" - Phillies' Bryce Harper opens up on being ejected in the first innings vs. Rockies

Bryce Harper was ejected in the first inning on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, which he felt was unwarranted. It was a bizarre ejection, with the umpire tossing him out without him being too aggressive about it.

Up against Rockies' Ty Blach, Harper was called on strikes, after which he felt a little surprised. That was an inning-ending play and Harper, who initially spiked the helmet, started a conversation with the home plate umpire, Brian Walsh.

Well, it's common for some umpires to be heard by players in a close call; however, Walsh was certainly not having it with Harper. A few seconds into the conversation, Walsh was quick to toss Harper out of the game. This left Harper shocked as he continued to make his case before manager Rob Thomson intervened.

After the game, Harper shared his point of view and a little insight on what was going on:

"I wasn't really that upset. I mean, obviously I spiked my helmet, but that wasn't frustration from the call. And then I just kind of asked him, 'Hey, I don't believe that was a strike, but where do you have it? Just so I know.' And he kind of just was like, 'Eh.' And I was just like, 'No, like, where do you have it? Like, that's all I just, I just want to know where you had it.' And he threw me out," Harper told reporters.

"And then I just told him, 'I just wanted to have a conversation with you.' Again, didn't cuss, didn't scream, or anything really. And then Vic came over, said what he had to say, and that's kind of it."

Bryce Harper rues getting thrown out, especially against Colorado Rockies

In Harper's absence, the Phillies couldn't do much offensively as they could only score two runs, falling one short of the Rockies' three runs, resulting in the final score of 3-2.

Harper getting thrown out that early in the game certainly played a part in the Phillies underscored offense. In his post-game interview, Harper rued the fact that the ejection was unwarranted and that he could have made an impact in the game.

"I mean, I'm not trying to get thrown out on the first inning in Colorado, obviously. So, it's a bummer, man," Harper said.

"You know, it could have, I don't know, it could have doubled the gap or a homer, and you know, the game's changed, right? But, I don't know, just kind of bummed that it even happened, because it just, I don't feel like it should have."

Bryce Harper will get his chance to show his exploits against the Rockies on Sunday afternoon.

