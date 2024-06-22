"Justified $200 million lawsuit" - Fans back Trevor Bauer's MLB return after pitcher sets Mexican League strikeout record

On June 22, Trevor Bauer made his ninth appearance for the Diablos Rojos del Mexico. With just a week past since the 33 year-old ace committed to the Mexican league club for the duration of the season, Bauer put forth a performance of historical proportions.

Against the Guerreros de Oaxaca, Bauer put up nineteen strikeouts in 8.2 innings of work while allowing one earned run. With the stand-up showing, not only did Bauer improve his record to 9-0 and his ERA to 1.56, but that sum of strikeouts holds as the single-game strikeout record for Mexico's LMB league.

"19 STRIKEOUTS el récord con más ponches en un juego en la historia de la LMB es para TREVOR BAUER" - DiablosMX

The masterful performance by Bauer comes just days after he was linked to a possible deal with the Houston Astros. The right-hander was suspended 194 games in early 2022 after a woman came forward with sexual assault allegations. Though Bauer remains controversial, he maintains a large fanbase, plenty of whom were happy to congratulate him on his strong showing in Mexico.

At the time of his administrative leave and subsequent suspension, Bauer was 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA as a member of the 2021 Los Angeles Dodgers. Just months prior, he inked a three-year contract worth $102 million with the team, a figure that represented a record at the time.

"Felicidades"

"Hell yea"

"That's actually crazy"

Many of Bauer's fans believe that he is entitled to compensation due to the MLB treating him unfairly. Although the LA-native suffered severe reputational damage on account of the sexual assault allegations, he was never charged. Still, many hold that MLB teams remain cautious about signing him due to those claims, as well as Trevor Bauer's flair for the dramatic and brash.

"Truly incredible! You are the best pitcher I've ever seen"

"@Reds bring him back"

"Insane he's not pitching in MLB"

Trevor Bauer threatens legal action against MLB

The winner of the 2020 Cy Young Award as a member of the Cincinnati Reds, few can deny that Bauer lacks the skill to pitch at the MLB level. Still, many reservations exist among MLB executives. In a recent statement, Bauer entertained legal action against MLB, claiming:

"I’d really prefer not to go this route (of legal action), but if I continue being kept out of baseball as I currently am, I may have no other choice"

Trevor Bauer's future in MLB is far from secure, however, with performances like the one he just posted for the Diablos, it is unlikely he will be in a mad rush to leave.