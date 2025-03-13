Justin Steele, Jordan Wicks, Benjamin Brown & other Cubs stars & their wives can't stop smiling ahead of Tokyo Series

The Chicago Cubs have landed in Japan as they get set to begin the 2025 Major League Baseball season in Tokyo. The Cubs will be playing in the MLB Tokyo Series 2025, which will give them four mid-March games while the rest of the MLB is still in spring training.

Baseball is clearly the focus for the Cubs and their top players, but there's also some time to do some exploring of Japan during their trip. On Thursday, the Cubs' Instagram page showed photos of players doing some sightseeing, and they also provided a fitting caption.

"from their camera roll to yours. 📸", @cubs commented.

The starting rotation is one of the strengths of the Chicago Cubs heading into the 2025 season, and many of those pitchers were featured in the photos. Justin Steele, Jordan Wicks and Benjamin Brown were all smiles as they took in some of the top sites with their wives and significant others.

Justin Steele is the ace of the Chicago staff, and he is going to be pitching in one of the games during the Tokyo Series. Shota Imanaga, who is from Japan, will be making the other start against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The MLB Tokyo Series 2025 will have the Cubs playing the Dodgers for two games, and they will also face the Hanshin Tigers on Saturday and the Yomiuri Giants on Sunday.

Chicago Cubs stars share initial Tokyo reactions after landing in Japan

Many of the top stars for the Chicago Cubs had never been to Japan, and they were planning on getting the most from this experience. Several players shared their first impressions on social media, including veteran third baseman Justin Turner.

"Thank you for the warm welcome to the #TokyoSeries 🇯🇵 ⚾️," Turner captioned his Instagram post.

Shota Imanaga has plenty of experience in Japan, and he didn't waste any time having fun with manager Craig Counsell. In a video shared on X by MLB on Fox, Imanaga and Counsell had fun being introduced to the locals in Japan.

"The Cubs have arrived in Japan, and Shota Imanaga is already having some fun with Craig Counsell 😆" the post was captioned.

The Cubs are eventually going to have to play some baseball, but many of the star players are taking advantage of the time off.

