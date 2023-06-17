Justin Turner contract: Breaking down Red Sox star's salary details in 2023

The Boston Red Sox made a significant addition to their roster by signing infielder Justin Turner to a one-year contract prior to the 2023 season, with a player option for 2024. According to reports, the deal is worth $21.7 million and up to $1 million in incentives.

Justin Turner’s addition to the Red Sox roster has proven to be a significant addition.

Turner, a 14-year veteran, was signed to bring a wealth of experience to the team, and has proven to live up to the expectation thus far. He recently scored a grand slam against the New York Yankees after having hit another homerun and a double in just three innings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A look into Justin Turner’s career numbers.

Throughout his career, Turner has compiled an impressive batting average of .288, with an .831 OPS, 174 home runs, and 699 RBI in 1460 games. He has played for the Baltimore Orioles, New York Mets, and most recently, the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he won a World Series championship in 2020.

Justin Turner was a 2020 World Series champion with the LA Dodgers.

Primarily a third baseman, Turner has also seen playing time at second base, shortstop, first base, and designated hitter. He has been recognized for his contributions, earning two All-Star selections in 2017 and 2021. Turner has finished in the top 15 in the Most Valuable Player voting three times and has hit a career-high 27 home runs in a season on three occasions.

In the 2022 season, Turner hit .278 with 13 home runs, 81 RBI, and a career-high 36 doubles in 128 games for the Dodgers. He was particularly impressive from June 30 onwards, leading the majors in batting average (.349) and ranking third in OPS (.968) during that period.

Turner's consistent performance at the plate is notable, as he has batted .275 or better in each of the last ten seasons. He ranks among the top players in on-base percentage and OPS during that span. He has also displayed clutch hitting, with a .308 career batting average with runners in scoring position.

Aside from his on-field contributions, Turner has made a positive impact off the field. He is actively involved in charitable work through the Justin Turner Foundation, supporting homeless veterans, children battling illnesses, and youth baseball organizations. He has been recognized for his community involvement, including receiving the Roberto Clemente Award in 2022.

Poll : 0 votes