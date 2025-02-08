Justin Turner drops 3-word reaction to Corey Seager's wife Madisyn's January dump post; Dodgers Chris Taylor's spouse Mary reacts

Corey Seager and his wife, Madisyn, are enjoying the Major League Baseball offseason by going on several trips together. Seager and Madisyn first met back in high school and got married in 2020.

Madisyn Seager recently posted on Instagram, sharing a series of photos from a January filled with special moments. That post drew plenty of reactions from people around Major League Baseball, including Justin Turner and Chris Taylor's wife Mary.

Madisyn Seager had a perfect caption to sum up the post.

"a delayed & full January 🤎"

The pictures show Corey and Madisyn spending some quality time together, and many pictures are from a tropical destination. Madisyn is also seen with a group of her friends in some of the photos that were shared.

Instagram Comments from Dodgers Players

Mary Taylor is the wife of Los Angeles Dodgers utilityman Chris Taylor, and she was one that made a comment on the post.

"I still feel like I'm being watched." -@mktaylor808

Justin Turner is an All-Star third baseman, and he also had a comment on the post, adding,

"Where's the Jerry's???????" -@redturn2

Corey Seager now plays for the Texas Rangers and was named World Series MVP in 2023 after leading them to a title. Seager initially broke into Major League Baseball with the Dodgers and remains close with several of those teammates. It's common for the wives of MLB players to become friends, as Madisyn Seager showed in some of those photos.

Corey Seager's Wife Madisyn Shares Relationship Story on Anniversary

Corey Seager married Madisyn during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, and the couple celebrated four years of marriage on Dec. 5. They have been in the public eye since Corey began his career with the Dodgers. Madisyn shared their relationship story in an Instagram post.

"just two kids who fell in love and had no idea what would be ahead of them ✨ happy 4 year anniversary my love, this life we’ve built together has been everything we’ve dreamt it could be and more 🤍"

It has been a whirlwind life for Corey Seager and his wife, but they have managed to settle down in Texas. Based on recent social media activity, it's clear that Corey and Madisyn will never forget where they got their MLB start.

