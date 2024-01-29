Justin Turner Free Agency Update: MLB analyst claims several teams looking to ink strong corner infielder soon

Justin Turner's stint with the Boston Red Sox both began and ended in 2023. After his team's poor showing this past season, the infielder opted out of his $13.4 million option for 2024, becoming a free agent.

Although Turner has been on the free agent market all winter, recent developments suggest that soon may be changing. Per MLB analyst Jon Morosi, Turner fits the criteria for what several teams are looking for right now.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Justin Turner’s free-agent decision is increasingly likely to occur this week. @turnred2's s market is helped by the fact that multiple large-market teams — Giants, Mets, Blue Jays, Cubs — are looking to add an impact corner infielder. #MLBNetwork" - Jon Morosi

According to Morosi, several big-name clubs are looking for a corner infielder to beef up their lineups. Morosi also claimed that due to this, it is likely that Justin Turner may be sealing a deal with one of the mentioned teams as early as this week.

A member of the Los Angeles Dodgers for nine seasons before his move to Boston, Justin Turner normally plays third base, but has also been known to dabble at first and second. In 146 contests for the Red Sox in 2023, Turner hit .276/.345/.455 with 23 home runs and 96 RBIs.

Expand Tweet

"JUSTIN TURNER'S 2ND HOME RUN OF THE GAME WAS GRAND (via @RedSox)" - SportsCenter

Among the several teams mentioned by Morosi, the Mets and Toronto Blue Jays might stand the best chance of locking down the California-native. After their Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman left in free agency, MLB's sole Canadian team has been looking for a replacement to no avail.

Meanwhile, the New York Mets have hesitations about relying on the largely-unproven Brett Baty to man the hot corner in 2024. With big names like Francisco Lindor, Jeff McNeil, and Pete Alonso comprising the Mets' infield, an acquisition like Turner would help the team maintain their standard.

Justin Turner's consistency has not faltered with age

Although Turner turned 38 years old in November, he has not been afflicted with the same kind of offensive decline witnessed in other ageing players. A two-time All-Star, Turner has hit .287/.371/.485 since turning 34, suggesting a longevity that many teams would like to get in on. With a decision looking likely soon, Turner will be eager to show his new team that he can still perform at a high level of consistency.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.