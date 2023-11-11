At the end of the season, Justin Turner declined his $13.4 million player option with the Boston Red Sox. Many expected this move as he would receive a $6.7 million buyout, leaving just $6.7 million on the table.

Turner had a good run with Boston during the 2023 season. In 146 games, he hit .276/.345/.455 with 23 home runs and 96 RBIs. But, it was not enough to keep Boston out of last place in the AL East.

While he declined his player option, Turner hoped to return to the Red Sox for the 2024 season. However, with the team hiring Craig Breslow to take over for Chaim Bloom, Turner is uncertain about his future.

“You just don’t know what’s going to happen. Obviously, (Breslow) has got to do what’s best for the organization. Hopefully, I’m part of that. If not, I’ll hopefully land on my feet somewhere else and maybe get to know another city" said Turner.

Breslow stated the importance of giving manager Alex Cora flexibility throughout the season. Re-signing Justin Turner would give him this flexibility. His ability to play the corner infield would allow Cora to give position players a rest at DH.

Turner's leadership abilities also cannot be understated. Having made his MLB debut in 2009, he is a veteran who the young players can turn to when they need some help.

Where will Justin Turner land if he does not re-sign with the Red Sox?

Justin Turner's versatility greatly puts him ahead of other free agents in the open market. He has experience playing first and third base alongside second, and he even got some games in at shortstop in his career.

One team that is reportedly interested in the veteran slugger is the Arizona Diamondbacks. Evan Longoria is a free agent, and Turner would be a great replacement.

Another team that could pursue Turner is the Chicago Cubs. They just hired Craig Counsell. Counsell tried to sign Turner a few years back, but the deal did not materialize.

Another team insiders have linked to Turner is the Seattle Mariners. He could be a great fit to play first base or DH, depending on how the team handles Ty France.

While Turner would love to return to Boston, he should be able to land on his feet in free agency, given his leadership and versatility.