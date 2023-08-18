Justin Turner's wife Kourtney takes swing at umpire's polarizing strike 3 call on Boston Red Sox DH: "Right down the d**k"

The calls for introducing robot umpires in Major League Baseball is gaining momentum, ignited by debatable calls like the one that sparked Justin Turner's wife, Kourtney, to voice her discontent.

In the game on Wednesday between the Boston Red Sox and Washington Nationals, Turner's reaction to the seemingly unfair third-strike call drew widespread attention, questioning the credibility of the umpires.

As the umpire's call led to Justin being called out, Kourtney took to Twitter to express her frustration, bluntly tweeting:

"Right down the d**k."

This incident highlights the role of human error in the game and how it's crucial to demand more accurate officiating. While some margin of error is expected, recent blatantly incorrect calls have amplified the call for reform.

Turner and his Wife's outspoken and blunt response resonated with fans on Twitter, too.

MacKenzie Gore left the game early due to a blister and cracked fingernail. The Nationals beat the Boston Red Sox 6-2 on the night after Keibert Ruiz hit a tie-breaking three-run homer in the eighth inning and Garrett hit his first two career home runs.

The strike that Turner contested was visibly off the plate, leaving many astonished by the umpire's decision. This incident brings up discussions about assimilating technology to improve the accuracy of calls and reduce controversies.

Justin Turner and his wife Kourtney's relationship

Justin (left) and Kourtney Turnet

In the world of baseball, Justin Turner got lucky to find love and commitment in the city of Los Angeles.

The 2020 World Series win and NLCS MVP accolade were more than just crowning achievements for Turner. They symbolized a chapter of his life intertwined with the very city where he met his soulmate, Kourtney Pogue.

Overcoming initial long-distance hurdles, Turner's signing with the Dodgers in 2014 marked the turning point. They finally got married in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico, in 2017.

Kourtney, hailing from Indiana and a UCLA psychology graduate, graced both the screen and Justin's heart with notable roles in TV shows like "Not Another High School Show" and "Untold Stories of the ER."

Apart from pursuing their separate professions. the couple is also seen doing charitable work Together. They founded the Justin Turner Foundation, a sign of hope and love for homeless veterans, children facing life-altering illnesses and budding young baseball talents.

Their social work extends to an annual golf tournament that has a partnership with the LA Marathon and collaborations with organizations like the Dream Center, 17Strong and Paralyzed Veterans of America.

In a world where sportsmanship meets heartfelt compassion, Justin Turner and Kourtney stand tall as a reminder that true victory lies not just in championships but in the lives they touch and the hearts they inspire.