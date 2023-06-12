On Sunday, Yankees broadcaster John Sterling reassured everyone about his health in the aftermath of being hit by a foul ball from Justin Turner on Saturday night. Sterling was struck in the head by the ball while he was inside the Yankee Stadium’s broadcasting booth.

The incident did not hamper his duties, as he returned to the broadcast booth on Sunday night for the concluding game of the series between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox.

Turner hit a ninth-inning foul ball that struck Sterling on the forehead while he was seated inside the booth. Sterling’s immediate reaction was audible to fans who were tuned into the live broadcast. Despite the injury, Sterling stayed in the booth for the remainder of the game.

Following the incident, Turner also reached out to Sterling and personally signed the ball that had struck him, writing down a funny message for the broadcaster.

The whole of New York’s broadcasting team thoroughly enjoyed the unexpected turn of events. Color analyst Suzy Waldman got Turner to sign the ball.

Bryan Hoch, who has provided coverage of the New York Yankees baseball for the past twenty years, serves as an MLB.com beat reporter since 2007. He posted a picture on his official Twitter page of Sterling holding Turner’s signed ball.

Bryan Hoch ⚾️ @BryanHoch From Suzyn Waldman’s Instagram: “Justin Turner signed the ball that hit John! “To John, no matter where you sit at a ballgame, you’re never safe!” We put a bandaid on the ball!” From Suzyn Waldman’s Instagram: “Justin Turner signed the ball that hit John! “To John, no matter where you sit at a ballgame, you’re never safe!” We put a bandaid on the ball!” https://t.co/cgQjuZFCzW

Amidst the John Sterling-Justin Turner incident, New York Yankees lose series to Boston Red Sox

Justin Turner #2 of the Boston Red Sox hits a solo home run in the second inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on June 11, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On the day of the game opener of the Series between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox, Red Sox emerged victorious 3-2.

Rafael Devers outshined Gerrit Cole in the game, and despite the Yankees being able to level the series on Saturday, the two teams had a close fight on Sunday with an extra inning. However, the Red Sox ultimately emerged victorious with a series win of 3-2 victory in the 10th inning.

The Boston Red Sox are now gearing up to return to their home ground to face the Colorado Rockies. On the other side, the New York Yankees are getting ready to meet the New York Mets for another series. The two teams will resume their clash once again at Fenway Park the following weekend.

