Justin Turner stats: Looking back at the Red Sox signing's 2022 season

On Sunday, the Boston Red Sox officially announced the signing of veteran third baseman Justin Turner. Both sides agreed to a two-year, $22 million deal with a player option for the 2024 season.

Rob @rob_thibeault Justin Turner is signing with the Boston Red Sox. Enjoy some of his highlights with the dodgers last year Justin Turner is signing with the Boston Red Sox. Enjoy some of his highlights with the dodgers last year https://t.co/MkZAa5ON9V

"Justin Turner is signing with the Boston Red Sox. Enjoy some of his highlights with the dodgers last year," - @rob_thibeault

Turner has now joined a Red Sox team that has been undergoing a massive overhaul of its roster in recent years. This offseason, Boston has acquired Wyatt Mills from the Kansas City Royals, as well as signing relief pitchers Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen, while also signing highly-coveted Japanese free agent Masataka Yoshida.

The Red Sox, on the other hand, have said goodbye to Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, Rich Hill, Nathan Eovaldi, and Eric Hosmer, among others.

Jordan Moore @iJordanMoore “I don’t know what the Red Sox are doing right now.”



Same. Same. “I don’t know what the Red Sox are doing right now.”Same. Same. https://t.co/Ud47OzBbu5

""I don’t know what the Red Sox are doing right now.” Same. Same." - Jordan Moore

The 38-year-old third baseman is joining the Red Sox after a strong season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He finished the season with a .278 batting average, 13 home runs, and 81 RBIs. While he was effective last season, in 2021, Turner was selected to the All-Star team for the second time in his career. This sustained level of success indicates that Turner has plenty of life left in his bat.

Big Sox Guy @BigSoxGuy Justin Turner has been an OBP machine throughout his career (.366).



He had a down 2022 after being an all star in 2021, but still posted a 116 OPS+ last season.



Turner has hit 27 HRs 3x in his career (16, 19, 21) & K’d more than 100x only once.

Justin Turner has been an OBP machine throughout his career (.366).He had a down 2022 after being an all star in 2021, but still posted a 116 OPS+ last season.Turner has hit 27 HRs 3x in his career (16, 19, 21) & K’d more than 100x only once.https://t.co/0Pl6g9Tdt6

"Justin Turner has been an OBP machine throughout his career (.366). He had a down 2022 after being an all star in 2021, but still posted a 116 OPS+ last season. Turner has hit 27 HRs 3x in his career (16, 19, 21) & K’d more than 100x only once." - Big Sox Guy

Turner is expected to be the primary designated hitter for the Red Sox, with Rafael Devers remaining as the go-to third baseman. While the topic of Devers raises more questions about the future of the Boston Red Sox, for the time being, he will man the hot corner at Fenway Park.

Justin Turner wins the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award

Turner became the third Los Angeles Dodgers player to win the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award, following in the footsteps of Clayton Kershaw (2012) and Steve Garvey (1981).

The Roberto Clemente Award is awarded to the player who “best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive contributions, both on and off the field."

MLB @MLB Your 2022 Roberto Clemente Award recipient is Justin Turner.



His unwavering effort and tireless commitment to community continues to change lives throughout Los Angeles. Your 2022 Roberto Clemente Award recipient is Justin Turner. His unwavering effort and tireless commitment to community continues to change lives throughout Los Angeles. https://t.co/SinKhN37zU

"Your 2022 Roberto Clemente Award recipient is Justin Turner. His unwavering effort and tireless commitment to community continues to change lives throughout Los Angeles." - MLB

Turner won the award thanks to his humanitarian work with the Justin Turner Foundation, whose mission is to support homeless veterans, children, and families battling life-altering diseases and illnesses, as well as youth baseball organizations. In 2019, the Los Angeles City Council declared January 22nd “Justin Turner Day," thanks to his charitable work.

Poll : 0 votes