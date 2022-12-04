Justin Verlander accepted the 2019 Cy Young award at the annual Baseball Writers Association of America banquet on January 25, 2020. However, his remarks about the Houston Astros being far more technically and analytically advanced than every other team in the MLB were met with disapproving laughter.

"Everyone knows the Astros were technologically and analytically advanced," Verlander said during his acceptance speech.

Jack Curry @JackCurryYES At NY BBWAA dinner, Verlander accepted AL Cy Young Award and noted how the Astros were “technologically and analytically advanced” as a way to praise the organization. But that phrase caused some in the audience to guffaw. Verlander waited until noise subsided before resuming At NY BBWAA dinner, Verlander accepted AL Cy Young Award and noted how the Astros were “technologically and analytically advanced” as a way to praise the organization. But that phrase caused some in the audience to guffaw. Verlander waited until noise subsided before resuming

"At NY BBWAA dinner, Verlander accepted AL Cy Young Award and noted how the Astros were 'technologically and analytically advanced' as a way to praise the organization. But that phrase caused some in the audience to guffaw. Verlander waited until noise subsided before resuming" - Jack Curry via Twitter

Justin Verlander may have been joking, but the reactions showed that the audience didn't find his remark funny. A few sources even claimed that multiple players who were present were visibly upset.

Some said the timing couldn’t have been any worse, considering the Astros’ involvement in the sign-stealing scandal. The tension around the league regarding the scandal was no joke, and Astros players did not make matters any easier.

Jomboy @Jomboy_ Astros using cameras to steal signs, a breakdown Astros using cameras to steal signs, a breakdown https://t.co/rncm6qzXxw

"Astros using cameras to steal signs, a breakdown" - Jomboy, Twitter

Verlander is a great guy, and most people would buy into the fact that it was probably just an ill-timed joke. He clearly practices what he preaches, considering he holds others accountable when they run into trouble.

Chris Russo tears into the Astros and Justin Verlander in the cheating scandal

Chris Russo joined an extensive list of people who were visibly ticked off and upset by the Astros' sign-stealing scandal. He saved his most brutal blows for Justin Verlander, however. The SiriusXM and MLB Network host ripped into the Astros during his “High Heat” show back in 2020.

“So all these great Astro players who won a championship in two pennants, that’s all now in question,” Russo quipped. “They’re dead, all of them are dead. I don’t want to hear a word out of them."

"Mad Dog rips into @JustinVerlander and the cheatin' Astros. #HighHeat" - Funhouse, Twitter

He mainly targeted Justin Verlander for his silence because he usually has “a lot to say about everything.”

“And where’s [Justin] Verlander?!”

“He had no idea what was going on? They won a World Series,” the “Mad Dog Unleashed” host said. “He pitched Game 6 against the Yankees, he pitched Game 2 against the Yankees. Where is Verlander? You can’t shut him up! Where is his comments now?”

Verlander has never shied away from speaking his mind, and Russo took particular offense to this.

Poll : 0 votes